With season scuttled, Blast GM eyes 2021-22

Brian Smiley
Jan 08, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
The Brantford Blast will not play this season due to COVID-19 but general manager Tony Falasca expects almost all of the team's players, including captain Sean Blanchard, to return for the 2021-22 Allan Cup Hockey season. Instagram @brantfordblast
Tony Falasca’s hopes of an Allan Cup Hockey season have been dashed.

The Brantford Blast GM was optimistic a season could be salvaged until the 28-day COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the province on Boxing Day.

“I’m disappointed but I can see where the league is coming from,” Falasca said.

“Everyone’s main concern is the health and well-being of the players, their families and the spectators.”

On Dec. 31, commissioner Tom Strauch announced the league would not operate for the 2020-21 season.

Falasca said members of the league had hoped to have some sort of season but, after listening to commissioner Strauch, realized cancelling the season was the right thing to do.

The GM said Blast players he has talked with expressed mixed feelings.

“Some players are disappointed, other players are a little relieved,” he said.

“They would have played but they didn’t really want to play for health reasons. No one wants (to get COVID) and take it home to their families.”

Allan Cup Hockey is a league that features many players finishing their careers. Falasca said he thinks almost all of Blast players will return for the 2021-22 season, including 42-year-old captain Sean Blanchard.

He said he doesn’t expect to lose many players to retirement.

“Our oldest player is Sean Blanchard and the guy is in tremendous shape. He still loves to play the game and be with the guys.”

When the last ACH games were taking place last March, the Blast trailed the Hamilton Steelhawks 2-0 in the league’s best-of-seven final. Falasca said he hasn’t stopped working since then.

“I actually have two or three new signings who are going to be playing with us next year,” he said. “Guys who have just retired from European leagues.”

Things will be quiet until June, when teams are able to start signing players again.

When the league resumes, hopefully in October, it will look different.

The expansion Caledon Crusaders were supposed to start playing this season but will now make their debut in 2021-22.

Whitby took a one-year leave of absence but it’s hoped the Dunlops will return next season and there may be other announcements soon.

“There might be another team joining,” said Falasca, “We’re always looking to expand.”

The league expanding is in stark contrast to what’s happening with senior hockey in the rest of the country, with several teams and leagues recently folding.

Falasca said he thinks ACH is thriving because of the quality of its hockey.

“Everyone wants to be part of it when you have ex-NHLers on the ice,” he said. “Every team should try to land two to three ex-NHLers.

“That’s how you grow the league.”

If the Blast and ACH return to the ice in October, it will be almost two years since games were played in the league.

Falasca said he is looking forward to rewarding Blast fans for their patience with a championship.

“They want it badly,” he said. “I feel so bad for them.”

The GM said he is looking forward to next season.

“I’m dying for it.”