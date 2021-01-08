Article content

Tony Falasca’s hopes of an Allan Cup Hockey season have been dashed.

The Brantford Blast GM was optimistic a season could be salvaged until the 28-day COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the province on Boxing Day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. With season scuttled, Blast GM eyes 2021-22 Back to video

“I’m disappointed but I can see where the league is coming from,” Falasca said.

“Everyone’s main concern is the health and well-being of the players, their families and the spectators.”

On Dec. 31, commissioner Tom Strauch announced the league would not operate for the 2020-21 season.

Falasca said members of the league had hoped to have some sort of season but, after listening to commissioner Strauch, realized cancelling the season was the right thing to do.

The GM said Blast players he has talked with expressed mixed feelings.

“Some players are disappointed, other players are a little relieved,” he said.

“They would have played but they didn’t really want to play for health reasons. No one wants (to get COVID) and take it home to their families.”