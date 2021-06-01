Snider wins Mohawk's athlete scholar award

Article content

Mohawk College women’s basketball player Lauren Snider was recently awarded the school’s athlete scholar award.

Snider, a Brantford native and Assumption College graduate, finished the 2020-21 school year with a 98 per cent average in her community and justices services program.

“I was honestly shocked,” the 21-year-old guard said.

“With those who were nominated, I was honoured. All of them are very smart individuals and great athletes so any one of us could have won it.”

The selection process was straightforward. Five athletes were nominated and the one with the best overall average won.

High academic standards are not new to Snider.

Graduating from ACS with an average of 92 per cent, Snider headed to McMaster University. Following a year there, she decided to change course and headed to Mohawk.

Throughout her high school days, Snider was a solid goalie on the girls soccer team, while also playing for the Lions’ basketball team. Her dad, Mike, thought basketball was her No. 1 sport but Snider said she loved soccer growing up.