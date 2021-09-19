Red Sox's season ends

London’s Owen Boon struck out 16 Brantford batters in a complete-game 6-0 shutout Saturday night that sent the first-place Majors to the Intercounty Baseball League final against Toronto.

In Game 2 played at Brantford’s Arnold Anderson Stadium, Boon (1-0) scattered five hits and walked one in a 125-pitch effort as London swept the best-of-three semifinal.

Chris McQueen went 2-for-5 with two runs and two stolen bases, Byron Reichstein singled twice and drove in a run, and Humberto Ruiz and Keith Kandel each had an RBI.

For sixth-place Brantford, Jon Dziomba had a pair of hits and Gianfranco Morello doubled.

Adam Jafine (1-1) also went the distance, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

In Game 1 Friday night in London, Reichstein homered and drove in three to lead the Majors to a 9-5 win.

Reichstein also singled twice and scored a pair of runs. Hayden Jaco went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Ruiz singled twice and drove in a run, Kandel drove in three and scored twice, Cleveland Brownlee had two hits, and Chris McQueen and Robert Doyle both had an RBI.

Pedro De Los Santos (1-0) went eight innings for the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Mike Mueller (0-1) took the loss, giving up seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits over six innings. He walked four and fanned five.

At the plate, Dziomba and Morello each went 3-for-5 with a run. Liam Sutherland drove in two, and Roger Keen added an RBI.