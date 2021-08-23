Paralympians set for competition

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A couple of area athletes are set to make their debuts at the 2020 Paralympics, which kick off in Tokyo on Tuesday.

They are swimmers Angela Marina, who trains with the Brantford Aquatic Club, and Zach Zona, of Waterford.

Marina, who is from Cambridge, has a busy schedule. She will swim heats for the: 100-metre butterfly on Aug. 24 at 9.18 p.m.; 200-metre freestyle on Aug. 26 at 8.40 p.m.; 100-metre breaststroke on Aug. 28 at 8:38 p.m.; 200-metre individual medley on Aug. 30 at 8:59 p.m.; and the 100-metre backstroke on Sept. 1 at 9:10 p.m.

Zona will swim his 400-metre freestyle heat on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

All times are Eastern.

The races will be streamed at: cbc.ca/tokyo2020.

In total, Canada sent 19 swimmers to Tokyo, including 12 who competed at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Marina, 22, won two gold and a silver at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima. It was her first appearance at a major games.

At the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships, she won gold and broke the Canadian record in the 200m freestyle S14. She also captured bronze in the 100m backstroke S14, and the 200m individual medley SM14.

At the 2017 Canada Summer Games, Marina won gold in the 100m and 200m freestyle and the 100m butterfly. She earned silver in the 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley and a bronze in the 100 breaststroke.

At the London 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, Zona’s best performance came in the 400-m freestyle S8, where he reached the final (7th).

Zona, also 22, is trying for a time of 4:40 or faster.

“I want to be hitting a best time and be in the final — so in the top eight and going a lifetime best,” he said.