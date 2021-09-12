Adam Jafine struck out 16, and four different Brantford players drove in a run as the Red Sox doubled the KItchener Panthers 4-2 Saturday night at Arnold Anderson Stadium to sweep their best-of-three Intercounty Baseball League quarter-final.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Liam Sutherland went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Nick Burdett, Jason Pineda and Zach Lampreia drove in the other runs. Jon Dziomba went 2-for-4 with a run and stolen base.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. London Majors next for Red Sox Back to video

Jafine (1-0) went the distance, scattering four hits and walking two in a 135-pitch effort. Both runs he allowed were unearned.

Brantford will face first-place London in the semifinal.

Andy Leader and Keegan Marsden each had two hits for the Panthers. Stephen Gade (0-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

In Game 1 Thursday night in Kitchener, Brantford scored three times in the seventh to break a 7-7 tie and then hung on for a 10-8 win.

Dziomba hit a solo home run, and Sutherland singled, doubled and drove in two while also scoring twice. Jacob Reid had an RBI, Lampreia drove in two, Burdett plated a pair of runs, and Robbie Gauthier went 3-for-5 and scored twice.

Will Langford (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing a run on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in two innings. Mackenzie Major recorded the last four outs for the save. He didn’t allow a hit. Red Sox starter Mike Mueller went 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Marsden went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for the Panthers. Elliott Curtis singled twice and drove in two, Ryley Davenport had two RBI, Dan Mahoney went 3-for-5 with two runs, and Andy Leader singled twice and scored three times.

Matt Stoddart (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks in an inning of relief.