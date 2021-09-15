Wrestling ref ‘overwhelmed’ by Olympic selection
Article content
After spending nearly four decades on a wrestling mat as an athlete, coach and official, Ed Zinger reached the pinnacle of his career this summer.
Advertisement
Article content
The 52-year-old physical education teacher at Brantford’s W. Ross Macdonald School recently returned from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he worked as a referee.
Wrestling ref ‘overwhelmed’ by Olympic selection Back to video
Zinger said he “was pretty overwhelmed” to be selected.
“I was relieved that finally, all that work and commitment, was coming to (fruition) and I was meeting my goal.”
His journey to the biggest stage in the sports world began in Sudbury when he was a high school student at Nickel District Secondary School. That’s where his gym teacher, Ron Preston, persuaded him to join the wrestling team.
“I was just a 94-pound kid at the time, very meek and mild,” said Zinger. “I tried it, took to it and was successful with it.”
He would win multiple city and regional championships, while also representing his area at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations provincial tournament.
Nearing the end of his high school career, Zinger was recruited to wrestle at Thunder Bay’s Lakehead University. Zinger said he wasn’t the top prize among three wrestlers who joined the team.
“The other two were provincial champions and I was sort of the throw in to go,” he joked. “I was more than happy to see what it was about.”
From the get-go, Zinger fought injuries and, it was during his second year at university while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, that he found officiating.
“I had a lot of down time and, when I was at practice, the local chairman for the officials came in and spoke to the athletes to find out if they were interested in refereeing,” he recalled.
Advertisement
Article content
“Since I was hurt, I didn’t have an awful lot to do so I thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’”
After graduating from Lakehead, Zinger returned to Sudbury. Still wanting to be part of the wrestling community, he started coaching at his former high school while also refereeing. Within two years, he was doing national level events and became certified at that level in 1995. It also didn’t take him long to reach the level where he could referee internationally but that step in his career was delayed.
“I actually made the decision not to, which frustrated a lot of people,” he said.
“Unfortunately for referees in Canada, at the international level, you have to put some money into it to better yourself and I wasn’t in the position to do that right away so I chose not to.”
After teaching in the Sudbury and Haldimand-Norfolk areas at the start of his career, Zinger was hired at WRMS, working with phys-ed teacher John Howe, a local wrestling legend in his own right.
During his third year at WRMS, Zinger started focusing on international officiating and got his licence at the Canada Cup in Guelph in 2004.
In wrestling, officials start at Level 3 and work their way to Level 1, with some reaching IS Level, which is the Olympic standard.
Zinger’s first world championship was at the cadet championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he and another Canadian official decided they wanted to referee at the Olympics.
Zinger then worked his way up to became qualified to referee at the Olympics. Being qualified is one thing but being selected is another.
Advertisement
Article content
“You’re one bad call … from (not) making it …,” said Zinger, who was one of 43 referees from around the world selected to officiate in Tokyo.
“It can be one mistake and that mistake can eliminate you from going to the Olympics.”
Zinger said seeing the world’s greatest athletes up close was something he’ll never forget.
“You’re looking at the best athletes in the world,” he said.
“Every action, every call is under tight scrutiny. There’s a lot of intensity and focus. It was an incredible experience.”
Zinger has either coached or refereed for almost 30 continuous years, working with student-athletes at almost every high school in Brantford and Brant County. He has no plans to slow down. In fact, he’s looking forward to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“It’s only another three years so I’ve kind of committed to moving forward to try and make the next one,” he said.
Getting to Zinger’s level takes a lot of time. He said he is thankful his wife, Anne, is understanding.
“My wife actually always tells me she’s a wrestling widow.”
He said wrestling is “sort of ingrained in everything I am and do.
“I can’t actually envision a time when I wasn’t involved in wrestling.”