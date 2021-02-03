Article content

Burford’s Emma Woods and the Toronto Six are one win away from playing for the Isobel Cup championship.

Toronto will face the Buffalo Beauts on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in one National Women’s Hockey League semifinal, while the Boston Pride face the Minnesota Whitecaps at 8:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woods and Six in semifinals Back to video

The two winners then will play for the league championship on Friday at 7 p.m. All playoff games will air live in the United States on NBCSN, the first time women’s professional hockey will air live on a major cable network.

Fans in Canada can catch the games on Twitch.

With four assists in four games, Woods, an alternate captain with the Six, has helped lead Toronto to a 4-1-1 record. Toronto is riding a four-game winning streak.

The NWHL, in its sixth season, began a bubble season on Jan. 23 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. The season hasn’t been without its hitches.

After just three games, the Metropolitan Riveters had to pull out after several organization members tested positive for COVID-19.

And, on Monday, the Connecticut Whale withdrew with no explanation, which has caused controversy on social media.