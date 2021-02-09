





Share this Story: Woods hopes to complete NWHL season

Woods hopes to complete NWHL season Submitted

Article content Although the National Women’s Hockey League season didn’t end the way the players had hoped, Burford’s Emma Woods said it was an amazing experience. Woods was a member of the newly formed Toronto Six during the NWHL’s bubble season, which was scheduled to run with six teams from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5 at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. The season was suspended on the eve of the semifinals when a growing number of players tested positive for COVID-19. Toronto was scheduled to play one semifinal. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woods hopes to complete NWHL season Back to video The league said it hopes the season will be completed. “The support we got this season was incredible,” said Woods, an alternate captain with the Six, an expansion team. “I think that’s why I’m so excited to finish it out. We had so many people behind us. So, to be able to finish the season for that reason means a lot to us as players.” Woods said Toronto players had been practising since August. When it was finally announced that there would be a season, there was some trepidation.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We were super pumped about it but with COVID going on we weren’t entirely sure it was going to happen,” said Woods, a 25-year-old forward. Until the bus pulled up, that’s when it felt real.” Players arrived in Lake Placid late last month. Woods, a Paris District High School graduate, said the league made sure everyone was safe. Toronto opened with 3-0 loss to the Metropolitan Riveters, followed by a 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Whitecaps in a game the Six once led 5-1. Against the Whitecaps, Woods got the primary assist on the franchise’s first goal scored by Lindsay Eastwood. “In the moment, you don’t think it’s the franchise’s first (goal),” Woods said of what it means to be part of history. “It wasn’t until after the game, when Lindsay’s phone lit up, that’s when it clicked and you realize how special the moment was.” Despite losing the first two contests, the Toronto players remained positive, leading to four straight wins. While the Six were enjoying their four-game winning streak, the season started to show cracks when the Riveters pulled out due to multiple positive COVID tests. “At that point we were hoping it hadn’t spread past them,” Woods said. “We felt we were doing what was in our control. We were confident we were in a safe place but it speaks to the nature of this virus and how easily it spreads.” After Toronto’s fourth game, Woods, who had four assists, tested positive for COVID. “I just lost my taste and smell,” Woods said of her symptoms.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s starting to come back but it’s been gone for a week. Except for that I’ve felt completely fine.” Woods said she thinks she contracted the virus on the ice. She said each player had their own hotel room for the season and, except for practices and games, there was no contact with anyone else. “It put into perspective how easily this spreads,” Woods said. “So many of us got it in a short amount of time. We’re all athletes and there were protocols in place but it still spread.” When Woods tested positive, she knew she wouldn’t be finishing the season because she’d have to quarantine. “That was super disappointing,” she said. “To prepare and look forward to something so much and then realize you don’t get to do it and see it through, it was really disappointing. “I was trying to make the best of it at that point.” Although Toronto played two more games without Woods, last week things began to unravel further when the Connecticut Whale dropped out of the season. That left just four teams and, the night before the semifinals, the league abruptly announced that the season had been suspended. Woods said she hopes that she’ll be part of playoffs and someone will eventually hoist the Isobel Cup as champions. “I have a lot of confidence in the league to make something happen,” she said. Although she normally doesn’t look too far ahead, Woods said she’s excited to keep the momentum the NWHL has built going in the right direction. “I hope I’m back in Toronto,” she said of her plans next season. “This has been such a fun year, even though it’s not done yet. Right from the very start we had such a great group. This is one of the best groups I’ve ever played with, from top to bottom.” She said there has been strong support shown for the NWHL “This has been such a good year for growing the game,” she said. “It meant so much to us but it means so much for women’s hockey and its growth and potential in the future. “It’s exciting for all of us to be a part of this.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford