Article content

Brantford’s Holden Wale is holding out hope that there will be an OHL season.

“I’ve been working so hard my whole life to be in the OHL and have my four years there,” said the Kitchener Rangers defenceman. “At this point, I’d do anything to suit up for a couple more games in the O.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wale still hoping for OHL season Back to video

Wale has been waiting for word on whether the Ontario Hockey League will have games this season. As of late, it seems as if there is a good chance the OHL will hit the ice for a modified season at some point.

The COVID-19 pandemic came at the worst possible time in Wale’s junior hockey career – his overage season.

“It’s not the ideal situation for hockey players,” the six-foot, 190-pound smooth-skating rearguard said.

“This year, it being my OA year, it would have been another year to prove myself and have some fun memories with the boys.”

He noted that the pandemic also cost him a chance for a “fun playoff run” last season with the Rangers.