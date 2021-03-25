Wale still hoping for OHL season
Brantford’s Holden Wale is holding out hope that there will be an OHL season.
“I’ve been working so hard my whole life to be in the OHL and have my four years there,” said the Kitchener Rangers defenceman. “At this point, I’d do anything to suit up for a couple more games in the O.”
Wale still hoping for OHL season Back to video
Wale has been waiting for word on whether the Ontario Hockey League will have games this season. As of late, it seems as if there is a good chance the OHL will hit the ice for a modified season at some point.
The COVID-19 pandemic came at the worst possible time in Wale’s junior hockey career – his overage season.
“It’s not the ideal situation for hockey players,” the six-foot, 190-pound smooth-skating rearguard said.
“This year, it being my OA year, it would have been another year to prove myself and have some fun memories with the boys.”
He noted that the pandemic also cost him a chance for a “fun playoff run” last season with the Rangers.
“I was really looking forward to that.
After the pandemic forced the season to end prematurely last March, Wale took some time off before getting back to training. With most rinks closed, Wale worked through an off-ice program at Athlete Farm Training in Brantford.
“I tried to always think in the back of my mind that there was going to be a season,” said the son of Eric and Lori.
“I wanted to have a positive mindset.”
Eventually, he was able to get on the ice, skating in Brantford and Hamilton, among other places. He’s worked on body positioning, shooting, defensive footwork and some offence to be prepared when things resume.
He said he’s a little surprised that the OHL hasn’t been able to follow the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League, which are back on the ice.
“At the same time, it’s definitely understandable with the lockdowns and cases on the rise,” said Wale, who has stayed in contact with the Rangers players and organization through Zoom calls.
“I’m just trying to stay optimistic.”
If the OHL gets the go-ahead, Wale said he’s ready to go.
“I’ve been doing off-season training in the gym almost every day for almost a year now. On the ice, I’ve taken this time off from games to really focus on skills I needed to work on to improve my overall game.”
With this being his last year in the OHL, Wale said he hoped to sign a professional contract but he could end up playing in the Canadian university league next season.
“I think it had an effect on my future,” he said of the loss of most of the season due to COVID.
“For sure the goal was to get a pro offer somewhere but, at the same time, I’ve always had schooling in the back of my mind.”
Regardless of where he ends up, Wale’s dream remains the same.
“I’ve been playing hockey my whole life,” he said. “Playing pro is still 100 per cent the goal.”