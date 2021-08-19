This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Two wins help Szoke close gap on Superbike leader

Article content The riders on the Canadian Superbike Championship series better beware – Brantford’s Jordan Szoke is heating up.

Article content Szoke, the circuit’s defending champion, captured two of three races last weekend during a tripleheader at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two wins help Szoke close gap on Superbike leader Back to video “The day certainly didn’t start that well, but everything felt great, so we knew to hang in there and stay positive,” Szoke said in a news release after finishing sixth in the first race of the day. “The depth of the field is so strong, there’s like 10 guys fighting for the win every race. So, we’re just happy to shake the bad luck off and grab a couple of wins for the fans.” Szoke finished with a pair of thirds in the first races of the season. And, with his results last weekend, he was able to close the gap between himself and series leader Alex Dumas to 30 points with two races remaining. The series concludes at Calabogie Motorsports Park on Sept. 17 and 18. Szoke is the all-time CSBK leader in wins (78) and national championships (14). Hendershott finishes even at Shaw Brantford’s Dennis Hendershott finished at even-par last weekend following the conclusion of the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Playing on an exemption, Hendershott, 52, shot rounds of 68, 72 and 70 to finish in a tie for 47th. He won $8,725. Doug Barron, who was 18-under-par, captured the tournament title. Earlier this month Hendershott won the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada. He was four shots back of the leader going into the final round before shooting a 64 to win the championship by a single shot.

Article content That title earned him $9,000. Hearn up and down Brantford’s David Hearn is sitting at even-par after the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open. At press time, without about half of the field still on the course, he was tied for 44th. Hearn’s front nine included five pars, two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. Making the turn at one-over-par, the Brantford Golf and Country Club member had six pars, two birdies and a bogey on the back. Hayden Buckley was the clubhouse leader after he shot a seven-under-par 64. Hearn, a regular on the PGA Tour, is playing the final three events of the Korn Ferry Tour. He hopes to finish inside the top-25 from the final three tournaments, which would improve his status on the PGA Tour. Hearn tees off the 10th hole at 3:03 p.m. on Friday for his second round. Costabile wins junior title Former Pauline Johnson Collegiate student Peyton Costabile recently captured the Ontario junior girls golf championship. The member at Whistle Bear Golf Club will be entering Grade 12 at Southwood Secondary School in September. Costabile, 17, won back-to-back Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association championships while at PJC. Alena Sharp (1997, 1998), Laura Hildebrandt (2007) and Jennifer Kirby (2008, 2009) are Brantford Golf and Country Club members who have won Ontario junior girls championships. Lawn bowling drop-ins The Dufferin Lawn Bowling Club is encouraging anyone who is interested to attend a drop-in session at the club. Drop-ins are welcomed on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursdays at 2 p.m. Flat-soled shoes are recommended. The club is located at 158 St. Paul Ave. Call 519-756-0887 for more information.

Article content Ryan awarded scholarship St. John’s College graduate Maddy Ryan was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from CYO Basketball. Ryan was presented with the Rev. Msgr. H.E. Roach Scholarship by Brantford CYO president Nick Esposito. Ryan helped as a volunteer in the CYO basketball program in a number of ways, including as a referee and coach. Graduating students in Brantford and Brant County who volunteer in the CYO program are eligible to apply for the annual scholarship. Herron wins bursary jpg, BR The Brantford Girls Hockey Association recently awarded Chloe Herron its inaugural Brian Cross Memorial Scholarship. Stephanie Buckley was the second-place winner and Sarah Wilson was the third-place winner. Each of the three midget A players received $1,000. The scholarships are awarded to graduating midget players and recognize individuals who are outstanding in the classroom, on the ice and in the community, while exhibiting qualities of leadership and commitment with the BGHA. The award is in memory of Cross, a longtime coach and volunteer within the BGHA, who died last October. “The winners of the awards are long-term Ice Cats, who began their careers as novice and Ice Kittens and graduated from our midget program this past year,” said BGHA representative director Shane Ferras. “Unfortunately, with COVID-19, these young ladies were unable to finish their hockey careers with any regular season, playoffs or provincial championships. However, they continued to work hard and stayed dedicated to the sport of hockey they love.

Article content “All of these girls have extremely bright futures ahead of them as they attend university this fall. It has been an absolute privilege to have all of these winners in our program for all these years and on behalf of BGHA we wish them all the best as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.” Boxers honoured jpg, BR Two members of the Brantford Black Eye Boxing Club have been awarded the 2021 DO Boxing Scholarship Award. Kelsie (The Dream) MacPhee and Liam (The Brawler) Welch received $500 each by Dameon Okposio, who started the scholarship in 2015. Boxers, aged 15 to 18, are eligible to receive the scholarship. Nominees must send in an essay explaining who they are, what boxing means to them and how they are involved in their community. They also must reside in Ontario and have a minimum of one bout with either Boxing Ontario or the Ontario Boxing Association. MacPhee and Welch will be profiled in a future edition of Below the Belt Magazine.

