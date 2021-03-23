Teacher uses time during pandemic for self-reflection

Pauline Johnson Collegiate teacher John Macdonald has used the time during the COVID-19 pandemic to explore other interests.

“I honestly see this as a time for self-reflection,” said Macdonald, PJC’s English department head, a Grade 9 SOAR teacher and the school’s head football coach.

“I coach every season. I coach lacrosse in the summer on Six Nations, I coach football in the fall and I usually help my daughter’s hockey team.

“I’ve sort of transitioned to other stuff. I’ve switched over to renovating the house, reading books and working out on my own.

“I’ve been through the loss of sport. I played a high-level sport and I had to leave it. Once you lose sport, you have to fill your time with something.”

Macdonald retired from professional football as a player in the Canadian Football League. He’s used that experience and others to make the most of the situation presented by the pandemic.

When he was younger, Macdonald was involved in many things outside of sports, including music, theatre and drama in high school.