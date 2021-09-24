Szoke finishes superbike season third

Brantford’s Jordan Szoke relinquished his No. 1 plate – and a record – on the Canadian Superbike Championship series this season.

Battling during the final weekend of racing at Calabogie Motorsports Park, Szoke needed everything to go his way to defend his 2020 championship.

Unfortunately for Szoke, 19-year-old Alex Dumas had other plans, winning the final race to secure the title. Dumas became the youngest CSBK champion in history, breaking a record Szoke set more than two decades ago by 177 days.

Szoke wound up fourth in the final race of the season, placing him third overall in the final season standings behind Dumas and Ben Young.

It wasn’t a totally lost season for Szoke. The 42-year-old won two races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Szoke, who owns a record 14 CSBK championships, plans to return to the series for a record-setting 24th season.

Majors, Maple Leafs battle for title

One of the two teams in the Intercounty Baseball League final will be breaking a long championship drought.

The London Majors and Toronto Maple Leafs were scheduled to play Game 1 in their best-of-five IBL final series on Friday night in London. The result of the game was not known at press time.

The Leafs are looking for their first championship since 2007 when they beat the Brantford Red Sox, the only championship not won by the Sox from 2006-13.

London’s championship drought goes back to 1975.

The Majors (22-8) were the IBL’s first-place team in the regular season, while the Maple Leafs (16-14) were second. London won the season series between the two teams 3-2.

Game 2 of the final is Sunday at 2 p.m. in Toronto and Game 3 is Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. in London. If necessary, Game 4 is in Toronto on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Game 5 would be in London on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.