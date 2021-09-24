Szoke finishes superbike season third
Article content
Brantford’s Jordan Szoke relinquished his No. 1 plate – and a record – on the Canadian Superbike Championship series this season.
Advertisement
Article content
Battling during the final weekend of racing at Calabogie Motorsports Park, Szoke needed everything to go his way to defend his 2020 championship.
Szoke finishes superbike season third Back to video
Unfortunately for Szoke, 19-year-old Alex Dumas had other plans, winning the final race to secure the title. Dumas became the youngest CSBK champion in history, breaking a record Szoke set more than two decades ago by 177 days.
Szoke wound up fourth in the final race of the season, placing him third overall in the final season standings behind Dumas and Ben Young.
It wasn’t a totally lost season for Szoke. The 42-year-old won two races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.
Szoke, who owns a record 14 CSBK championships, plans to return to the series for a record-setting 24th season.
Majors, Maple Leafs battle for title
One of the two teams in the Intercounty Baseball League final will be breaking a long championship drought.
The London Majors and Toronto Maple Leafs were scheduled to play Game 1 in their best-of-five IBL final series on Friday night in London. The result of the game was not known at press time.
The Leafs are looking for their first championship since 2007 when they beat the Brantford Red Sox, the only championship not won by the Sox from 2006-13.
London’s championship drought goes back to 1975.
The Majors (22-8) were the IBL’s first-place team in the regular season, while the Maple Leafs (16-14) were second. London won the season series between the two teams 3-2.
Game 2 of the final is Sunday at 2 p.m. in Toronto and Game 3 is Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. in London. If necessary, Game 4 is in Toronto on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Game 5 would be in London on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Advertisement
Article content
London swept Brantford in a best-of-three semifinal series, while Toronto defeated the six-time defending IBL champion Barrie Baycats in the other semifinal.
Running with Rick results
Members of the Running with Rick Club club recently competed in London with outstanding results.
Competing at That Dam Hill Marathon and Ultra Races, several runners competed in a six-hour race, half-marathon or full marathon.
In the six-hour race, Sarah Kondo, Katrina Lee and Cindy Lewis-Caballero finished first, second and fifth, respectively, overall.
Kondo ran a personal best of five hours, 47 minutes and 37 seconds, covering a distance of 60.8 kilometres. She also went through the 50-km split with her second fastest time (4:40:19).
Lee ran a personal best time of 5:52:50, covering 60.8 kilometres while running through the 50-km mark in a PB of 4:43:10.
Lewis-Caballero ran 38.3 kilometres in 3:57:58.
In the half-marathon, Natalie Verschoor completed her first race at the 21.1-km distance, finishing as the fifth female overall and first in her age group in a personal best time of 1:45:33.
Lorraine Gavloski completed her 46th marathon, finishing as the 16th female overall and third in her age group in a time of 4:33:56.
Cromwell wins title
Pauline Johnson Collegiate’s Kailey Cromwell recently captured the Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk girls golf championship.
Playing at The Greens at Renton, just outside of Simcoe, Cromwell shot a 95 earlier this week to capture the championship.
Advertisement
Article content
Holy Trinity Catholic High School won the team championship.
Golfers who have qualified now move on to the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association championship scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Listowel Golf Club.
The AANHN boys championship will take place on Monday at The Greens at Renton with CWOSSA to follow on Oct. 2 at the Listowel Golf Club.
Spectators allowed
The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board announced this week that spectators now will be permitted at outdoor athletic events for secondary school events.
Earlier in the month it was announced that spectators would not be permitted – either inside or outside – for Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk sports events.
However, after consulting with public health officials, the board spectators will be permitted for outdoor events with physical distancing and the wearing of masks at all board-owned facilities.
Spectators must comply with the proper guidelines while attending events at facilities owned by the city or county.
The first local outdoor events will be football games beginning on Thursday.
The Grand Erie District School Board late Friday released an updated policy on fans attending outdoor events. For more information, go to the board’s website.