Article content
Brantford’s Jordan Szoke will be riding an all-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R when he returns later this year to defend his Canadian Superbike championship.
Szoke, whose Ninja is backed by S4-R racing oils, won the first of his 14 national championships in 1998 aboard a Kawasaki. He also won four straight titles (2006-09) abord the bike.
Szoke back on Kawasaki Back to video
“I am excited to continue my career with Kawasaki,” Szoke said in a release. “I can’t wait to see what we can do with this 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.”
After a condensed 2020 season due to COVID-19, CSBK is hoping to run full slate of races beginning June 11-13 at Grand Bend Motorplex.