Szczechura looks to add another championship
The path to a fourth straight Polish Hockey League championship for Brantford’s Alex Szczechura and his teammates on GKS Tychy is a little more congested than normal.
“This year it’s really competitive,” Szczechura said as his team looks to break a 2-2 deadlock in a best-of-seven semifinal series against Krakow.
“Top one to eight was really tight. All the teams that are left are really good teams.”
Although Tychy finished first at the end of the regular season with a record of 28 wins and eight losses, sixth-place Krakow (18-18) is giving Szczechura and company all it can handle.
Tychy lost the opener in the series before winning the next two games to take a 2-1 lead. Krakow then won Game 4.
Game 5 is slated for Friday.
Szczechura is doing his best to lead his team to another title. The five-foot-nine, 185-pound forward is tied for third in playoff scoring with four goals and five assists.
His playoff performance comes after a great regular season that saw him score 13 goals and chip in 22 assists in 27 games. That left him ninth in the league in scoring despite missing several games in December with an oblique injury.
“I did well this year,” the 30-year-old said. “It was one of my more productive seasons here.”
The Polish Hockey League season begins with training camp in August, with games starting in September. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Szczechura arrived in Poland on time.
He said the team made some changes to get even stronger.
“They’re always trying to win every year,” said Szczechura, who won a Sutherland Cup provincial junior B hockey championship with the Brantford Golden Eagles in 2009.
“It’s nice to play for a team when you know what to expect.”
One improvement arrived later in the season and involved a familiar face for Szczechura, his brother, Pau.
Paul played for several seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League following a stint in the NHL that included 92 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. However, he wasn’t playing anywhere this season so Tychy asked Alex about his brother, who eventually jumped on board.
“I knew he wasn’t playing anywhere so I told him to come here, have some fun and try and win a championship,” said Alex, who attended Ohio State University.
“That would be a big memory for us if we could do that.”
Early on, Alex and Paul played wing on a line centred by Michael Cichy. However, Paul was playing out of position and eventually the group was split up.
“He’s a natural centre and he was trying to play wing with me and Mike,” said Alex, who was playing with his brother for the first time.
“We only played together two or three games but it was good.”
Tychy clinched first place in the league by winning its last game of the season. Then the team swept its first-round playoff series 4-0 against eighth-place Sanok.
Alex’s nine playoff points is tied with Paul’s nine (four goals, five assists) for the team lead in the post-season, with Cichy (3G, 6A) right with them and Alex’s third linemate, Christian Mroczkowski (3G, 5A) one point behind.
After winning two championships during the past two full seasons, Tychy was awarded the title last year although the season was called off after the first round of the playoffs because of the pandemic.
“We technically didn’t win but we did I guess,” Szczechura said.
“We still have the trophy and I got the medal when I got here. This year we’re trying to win so it will be four.”
Playing through COVID hasn’t been easy but Szczechura isn’t going to complain. He’s doing something he loves while making a living at it and he said he’ll keep doing it until it isn’t fun anymore.
“This year is a little tougher but it’s a good time,” he said.
“At the moment I want to keep playing. It’s a good way to make a living.”