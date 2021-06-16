Summer camps teach tennis skills

She has been here for four years and last year started her academy.

A native of Serbia who attended Lamar University and Ferris State University in the U.S., Stefanovic came to Brantford after meeting her future husband, golfer Stephane Dubois, at Lamar.

“Tennis is really growing in Ontario and Canada in general. I feel like COVID and all the restrictions with team sports brought more attention to tennis and individual sports.”

She said the camps will include a high-performance program and feature two Tennis Canada certified coaches, with Tom Tranmer joining her. Tranmer is a an executive member of the Paris Tennis Club.

Through her Stefanovic Tennis Academy, players, aged four to 18, will be able to take part in week-long camps at the club on St. Paul Avenue in Brantford. The camps begin in July and run through August.

Teodora Stefanovic hopes to fill the Dufferin Tennis Club’s courts this summer with youngsters learning to play the sport

“Last summer was absolutely great,” said the 27-year-old, noting that she has 60 to 80 clients from Brantford, Brant County and beyond who are on the court seven days a week with her.

“We had a lot of interest. Unfortunately, this year we had a late start because we weren’t able to do any outdoor tennis until the beginning of June.”

After renting courts at the Dufferin and Paris clubs last summer, she headed indoors for winter, running private lessons at the Ancaster Fitness and Racquet Club.

Stefanovic said her focus is on the development of high-performance juniors.

Operating in Paris from Monday to Saturday, the academy sees players spend about five hours a day on practices and drills, fitness training and organized matches.

Stefanovic will be in Paris until the first week of July, when she’ll head to Dufferin for the weekly camps, which will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

In addition to Stefanovic and Tranmer, Markie Martorano also will be an instructor.

Players will be divided into different programs with younger players working on hand-eye co-ordination, drills and fundamentals, intermediates working on more difficult skills and high-performance athletes receiving advanced training.

When the camps commence in July, Stefanovic said she expects to have 16 campers per week and hopes the number will grow later in the summer.

“After the four days of opening up the registrations, we’re sold out for the first week and the two following weeks are getting close to sold out,” she said.

Stefanovic said she has big plans for the future.

“This is just the beginning for me,” she said. “I’m very happy with the number of clients and the level of players I have.”

She said her vision for the next five to 10 years is to open a “full tennis complex” locally where kids can play year round.

“I definitely see my academy growing.”

Stefanovic said the community has been welcoming.

“The community has given to me so much,” she said.

“ I really want to give something back to the community.”

Visit www.tenniswithdora.ca for more information on the summer camps and her academy.