Article content The Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk appears set to follow the lead of Ontario’s provincial and regional associations in cancelling high school sports in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations cancelled all spring championships, with the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association following suit earlier this week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spring high school sports a no-go Back to video Dave Thomas, the Grand Erie District School Board’s athletic program consultant for the AABHN, said that an official decision has yet to be made but he expects the earliest area high school athletics will return is September. He said the AABHN will hold an executive meeting, with the final decision made by the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. “We will not be planning for any spring sports.” Thomas said it is a frustrating time for student athletes, particularly those looking to move on to play sports at the post-secondary level.

Article content “For the kids who are in Grade 12 looking to play at the next level, college or university, and vying for Canadian or U.S. scholarships, not being able to participate and develop their skills, it will be really tough on those kids.” For some athletes who compete in spring sports, such as track and field, rugby and soccer, the cancellation of the 2021 season will mean they haven’t participated in their sport for two years following last March’s lockdown that forced the 2020 spring season to also be nixed. Throughout the school year, there have been social media posts from people questioning why local minor sports returned but not high school athletics. Thomas said it would be difficult for high school sports to modify playing regulations to adapt to pandemic restrictions. He said the main concern for school administrators is to get students safely back in class. While it would be nice to provide extracurriculars, such as sports, band and drama, “we can’t offer that part,” said Thomas. “At least they’re back in school.” OFSAA, in a statement, suggested the offering of “local interschool sports, intramurals and skill development.” But Thomas said, at this point, that isn’t an option because students are in classroom bubbles that would have to be breached to offer such programs within schools. “Until they go away from that, there wouldn’t be anything for intramurals or skill development, outside of a phys-ed class. For them to open the gym at lunch for intramurals . . . the health unit hasn’t given the (OK) for that.”

Article content If high school sports return in September, it will be a 1 1/2 years since last games were played. It also will mean the newly formed AABHN will have had almost a year to get ready for its first season. Thomas said there will be a motion presented to OFSAA next week to form the new association after members of the executive put together a constitution, formed a board and established league structures with playing rules. With a tentative fall schedule already drawn up for sports like football, basketball and volleyball – with no firm dates in place, the AABHN just needs final approval to get going. “If things are going in September, we have everything ready to go,” said Thomas. “We’re in a really good position right now for September.”

