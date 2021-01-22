Sox sign players; IBL start date announced

Expositor staff
Jan 22, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  2 minute read

With the Intercounty Baseball League announcing it intends to start the 2021 season in June, the Brantford Red Sox have been busy signing players.

Over the past two weeks, Brantford has re-signed Jesse Fishbaum, Chris Iltshishin, Gianfranco Morello, Mike Mueller and Jacob Reid. The team also has added Liam Sutherland and Shamil Ubiera.

Fishbaum, an outfielder, played with the Sox in 2019, leading the team in stolen bases (10), while also finishing among team leaders in hits (27) and runs scored (17).

Iltshishin was a key part to Brantford’s 2019 lineup. The infielder led the team in hits (33) and was the top batter in the playoffs by hitting.429.

Morello played for the Sox in 2019 following a career at the University of Charleston in West Virginia. An infielder, Morello finished as the all-time leader in stolen bases and doubles at Charleston. while also finishing in the top-five in hits, runs, RBIs and triples.

Mueller, a pitcher, threw 18.2 innings for the Sox in 2019, appearing seven times as a reliever in the regular season and once as a starter in the playoffs.

Reid, a catcher who can also play in the field, was a solid defensive presence when he played for the Sox in 2019.

Sutherland, a Mississauga native, attends the University of Waterloo. A graduate of Humber College, Sutherland, an outfielder, was the 2017 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association player of the year.

Ubiera, a 28-year-old outfielder, comes to the team from La Romana, Dominican Republic. A former player in the Chicago Cubs farm system, he has spent several years playing international baseball in the Dominican and Japan.

After last season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IBL announced that it will start the 2021 season about a month later than usual with the first game scheduled for June 1.

The league’s 102nd season will include 36 games for each team. The playoffs will run until about the end of September rather than the usual end date of Labour Day.

The final schedule has yet to be released.

Also, the league has announced a significant rule change.

The IBL has adopted an extra-inning rule that will see the team at bat begin the 10th inning and beyond, if necessary, with a runner on second base. That runner will be the last out from the previous inning.

Major League Baseball adopted this rule in 2020.

Visit www.brantfordredsox.com or www.theibl.ca for more information.