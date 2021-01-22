Sox sign players; IBL start date announced

Article content

With the Intercounty Baseball League announcing it intends to start the 2021 season in June, the Brantford Red Sox have been busy signing players.

Over the past two weeks, Brantford has re-signed Jesse Fishbaum, Chris Iltshishin, Gianfranco Morello, Mike Mueller and Jacob Reid. The team also has added Liam Sutherland and Shamil Ubiera.

Fishbaum, an outfielder, played with the Sox in 2019, leading the team in stolen bases (10), while also finishing among team leaders in hits (27) and runs scored (17).

Iltshishin was a key part to Brantford’s 2019 lineup. The infielder led the team in hits (33) and was the top batter in the playoffs by hitting.429.

Morello played for the Sox in 2019 following a career at the University of Charleston in West Virginia. An infielder, Morello finished as the all-time leader in stolen bases and doubles at Charleston. while also finishing in the top-five in hits, runs, RBIs and triples.