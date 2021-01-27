South Dumfries skating club hopes to get back on ice

Article content

Joanne Brooks says she got “a lot of joy” from seeing young skaters doing what they love during the first half of the season for the South Dumfries Figure Skating Club.

“It brought some normalcy to their lives,” said Brooks, the club’s president.

The club is now waiting to see if the provincial COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted in time for a second half to its season.

But, for now, the club is satisfied with how far it’s come since the pandemic first shut things down last March.

Unlike other sports organizations that missed out on year-end activities, the club was able to conclude its season before COVID hit.

“We had just had our year-end show,“ said Brooks, a longtime board member who is in her second year as president.

“Last year was our 50th season so it was a huge blessing that we got it in.”

The club still had a few weeks of skating left after its year-end show last February but it was unable to get that in because of COVID.