South Dumfries skating club hopes to get back on ice

Brian Smiley
Jan 27, 2021
Jenna Brooks skates with coach Isabella Capone in St. George at the South Dumfries Figure Skating Club.
Jenna Brooks skates with coach Isabella Capone in St. George at the South Dumfries Figure Skating Club. Submitted

Joanne Brooks says she got “a lot of joy” from seeing young skaters doing what they love during the first half of the season for the South Dumfries Figure Skating Club.

“It brought some normalcy to their lives,” said Brooks, the club’s president.

The club is now waiting to see if the provincial COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted in time for a second half to its season.

But, for now, the club is satisfied with how far it’s come since the pandemic first shut things down last March.

Unlike other sports organizations that missed out on year-end activities, the club was able to conclude its season before COVID hit.

“We had just had our year-end show,“ said Brooks, a longtime board member who is in her second year as president.

“Last year was our 50th season so it was a huge blessing that we got it in.”

The club still had a few weeks of skating left after its year-end show last February but it was unable to get that in because of COVID.

Throughout last spring and summer, members of the executive met online but they really didn’t know what would happen with the 2021-22 season.

“It was sort of up in the air,” said Brooks.

“We really didn’t know from one minute to the next whether we were going to open.”

The club found out in August that it could return to the ice but the next problem became a financial one. Figure skating is an expensive sport because it has fewer participants than a sport like hockey but still must pay the same amount to rent ice.

“We wanted to put on the same quality program we always have, while making it affordable for the people participating,” Brooks said.

“That was our biggest struggle. Are we going to be able to even afford to open and is it worthwhile to open?”

For the 2019-20 season, the club had 85 skaters on the ice. For this season, just 30 signed up.

Despite the lower numbers,  the club was able to make things work thanks to grants from Brant County and the Red Cross.

Brooks praised municipal staff.

“I can’t say enough about how good they’ve been through this whole thing,” she said.

“They’re very organized. I feel they’ve worked very hard to try and help keep us open.”

Brooks said that the club probably would have been unable to operate without the help.

There has been some benefit to a smaller group of skaters.

“Our group has become quite tight-knit,” said Brooks, noting that parents and skaters who normally don’t see each other have become closer.

“It’s been really good for camaraderie with the kids.”

She said the club hasn’t booked its ice yet for the second half of its season but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t want to offer programming.

“People have registered for the winter session, which of course we haven’t started,” said Brooks, noting that Skate Ontario has been a big help through the pandemic.

“Right now we’re in a hold pattern. Our hope is to get back on the ice.”

Visit www.sdfsc.ca for more information.