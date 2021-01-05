Skaters continue to train for future competitions

Article content

Alison Purkiss is thankful that several figure skating pairs teams she coaches are still able to train at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre despite the provincial COVID-19 lockdown.

With most facilities in Ontario closed while the province is in the midst of a 28-day lockdown that began on Dec. 26 following the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gretzky centre has remained open for a dozen high-level skaters who are working toward qualifying for national and international competitions.

“We are very grateful that we’re able to continue to do what we do in our home training facility,” said Purkiss, a coach with the Brant Skating Club.

“We’ve been very diligent about the health factor. Nobody that’s skating at the Gretzky centre is skating anywhere else. We haven’t introduced any new people from outside. The only place these athletes are going is home and to the arena.

“The health and safety of everyone takes precedence and is paramount.”