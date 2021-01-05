Skaters continue to train for future competitions

2019 national novice champions Lily Wilberforce and Aidan Wright practise at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford. The pair have moved up to the junior division. Brian Thompson
Alison Purkiss is thankful that several figure skating pairs teams she coaches are still able to train at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre despite the provincial COVID-19 lockdown.

With most facilities in Ontario closed while the province is in the midst of a 28-day lockdown that began on Dec. 26 following the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gretzky centre has remained open for a dozen high-level skaters who are working toward qualifying for national and international competitions.

“We are very grateful that we’re able to continue to do what we do in our home training facility,” said Purkiss, a coach with the Brant Skating Club.

“We’ve been very diligent about the health factor. Nobody that’s skating at the Gretzky centre is skating anywhere else. We haven’t introduced any new people from outside. The only place these athletes are going is home and to the arena.

“The health and safety of everyone takes precedence and is paramount.”

With the Gretzky centre closed to other BSC members and the general public, some might wonder why certain skaters are still able to train.

Following last spring’s initial lockdown, several governing sports bodies began working toward a plan that would see their athletes remain training if another lockdown occurred.

One area where the push was strongest was from sports whose athletes were trying to make the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Even though figure skaters don’t fall into that category, there are still major events for them in the future – the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Not wanting its skaters to fall behind others in the world, Skate Canada and Skate Ontario put together a list of skaters it hoped could continue training during a lockdown. That list was approved by the government and health officials. The athletes needed to be identified as junior, senior or NextGen skaters training for either of the mentioned Olympic Games.

In total, the list contains 22 pairs skaters from Ontario, of which 12 train out of the Brant Skating Club. They include Lily Wilberforce and Aidan Wright, Brooke McIntosh and Ben Mimar, Justine Brasseur and Zachary Daleman, Patricia Andrew and Stephen Adcock, Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Mike Marinaro.

Wright and Wilberforce are the reigning Canadian novice champions. Andrew and Daleman won the junior national championship last year before finding new partners. Moore-Towers and Marinaro are the current Canadian senior champions. And Walsh and Michaud were runners-up in senior.

Purkiss is involved with all the skaters and two other coaches – Andrew Evans and Paul MacIntosh – have been approved to work with the athletes.

The skaters are staggered on the ice throughout daily sessions. Each team practises two hours a day, one hour less than normal.

Normally, teams would be in the process of making final preparations for nationals in the middle of January but that event has been pushed back to Feb 8-14 in B.C. While it seems unlikely that nationals will take place, Purkiss said it’s her job to have the skaters ready.

“It’s a very delicate balance right now keeping them training and ready to kick into the next gear but also trying to manage their energy, bodies and fatigue through what I think will be a much more extended season,” she said.

“The frustrating thing for us is that we just watched Russian nationals and Japanese nationals happen in person and live in their countries. We don’t want to fall that far behind.”

The United States national championships will take place, Jan. 11-21, in Las Vegas.

Purkiss said skaters from countries holding championships are ahead of their Canadian counterparts.

“We’re in a unique position of having not competed for 10 or 11 months now,” she said.

“I say it’s a unique position because the rest of the world we’ll be up against at the next Olympics is competing.”

And, while her current focus is on the high-level skaters, Purkiss and the BSC haven’t forgotten about the club’s recreational and other competitive members. The coach said the club’s season up until Christmas went well and everyone is looking forward to returning to the ice as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We did it for four or five months, touch wood, with no COVID incident or spread within the club,” said Purkiss, adding that arena staff, parents, skaters, board members and coaches were instrumental in making sure things went smoothly.

“I’m really hopeful that once this lockdown is done that at least the Brant Skating Club can return to as normal as what we were before.”