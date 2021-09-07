Six Nations pitcher commits to Missouri State

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Less than a year after moving from the middle infield to the pitching mound, the 17-year-old right-hander from Six Nations of the Grand River made a verbal commitment to attend NCAA Division I Missouri State University to play for the Bears.

“I was pretty surprised,” said Thomas, who will attend school in 2023 as a pitcher. “… It’s another dream coming true.”

Last fall, Thomas joined the Mississauga Tigers High Performance Program where pitching coach Greg Byron proposed he switch from shortstop.

“He thought I had the potential to make a career out of it (pitching),” said Thomas, a Grade 12 student at Brantford Collegiate Institute.

“I did a bullpen with him and we started working all through the fall and winter.”

Thomas continued playing shortstop over the winter while working on converting to pitching. Some players would balk at making such a change near the end of their high school careers but Thomas embraced it.

“I was OK with it because I have a pretty good arm for my age,” the six-foot, 190-pound player said.

“I realized I did have some potential to be a pretty good pitcher one day.”

It didn’t take long for him to notice improvement.

“I progressed a lot,” said Thomas, who fell in love with the game thanks to encouragement from his parents, Cindy and Brad.

“I was topping out at 87 m.p.h. This year I topped out at 91 m.p.h. I also worked on my slider, which is probably my best pitch now.”

Thomas, who has played ball in Ancaster and Brantford, as well as with the Tri-City Giants and Ontario Rockies programs, knows there’s a big difference between throwing a ball and pitching a ball.