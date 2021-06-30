Sharp makes second Olympic golf team

Zinger going to Tokyo; Paulins has top-10s at Olympic trials; Henrique-Montour tourney set for August; Runners compete; Parker-Jones recognized by Petes; Henderson signs in France; Pomponio joins All-Academic team; Hole-in-one

Brantford Golf and Country Club member Alena Sharp is set to become a two-time Olympian.

The Hamilton native will join Brooke Henderson of Smith Falls, Ont., in representing Canada in the women’s golf competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8. Sharp also represented Canada at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“One of the greatest thrills for an athlete is to represent our country at the Olympics and I am extremely proud to now officially be a two-time Olympian,” Sharp said in a Golf Canada release.

“I am excited to get to Tokyo to represent Team Canada and challenge my game against the world’s best.”

The 40-year-old is currently the 136th ranked played in the world. She has 14 career top-10 finishes on the LPGA since joining the tour in 2005.

Sharp finished 30th in Rio. The women’s event in Tokyo takes place Aug. 4-7.

Zinger going to Tokyo

Longtime local wrestling coach and referee Ed Zinger will be going to the Tokyo Summer Olympics as a referee.

Zinger, who has been instrumental over the years as the head of physical education and athletics at W. Ross Macdonald School in Brantford, has coached local athletes from various schools throughout Brant County.

The wrestling competition at the Olympics takes place from Aug. 1-7.

Paulins has top-10s at Olympic swimming trials

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Swimming Canada

Brantford Aquatic Club member Sebastian Paulins won’t be attending the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer but that doesn’t mean he didn’t make his mark at the recent Swimming Canada trials.

Paulins was eighth in the 400 free (three minutes, 57.42 seconds) and 1,500 free (15:53.60), ninth in the 200 butterfly (2:04.80) and 10th in the 800 free (8:20.61).