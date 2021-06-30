Sharp makes second Olympic golf team

Zinger going to Tokyo; Paulins has top-10s at Olympic trials; Henrique-Montour tourney set for August; Runners compete; Parker-Jones recognized by Petes; Henderson signs in France; Pomponio joins All-Academic team; Hole-in-one

Brian Smiley
Jun 30, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  4 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Brantford Golf and Country Club member Alena Sharp has been named to Canada's Olympic team that will compete in Tokyo later this month.
Brantford Golf and Country Club member Alena Sharp is set to become a two-time Olympian.

The Hamilton native will join Brooke Henderson of Smith Falls, Ont., in representing Canada in the women’s golf competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8. Sharp also represented Canada at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“One of the greatest thrills for an athlete is to represent our country at the Olympics and I am extremely proud to now officially be a two-time Olympian,” Sharp said in a Golf Canada release.

“I am excited to get to Tokyo to represent Team Canada and challenge my game against the world’s best.”

The 40-year-old is currently the 136th ranked played in the world. She has 14 career top-10 finishes on the LPGA since joining the tour in 2005.

Sharp finished 30th in Rio. The women’s event in Tokyo takes place Aug. 4-7.

Zinger going to Tokyo

Ed Zinger
Longtime local wrestling coach and referee Ed Zinger will be going to the Tokyo Summer Olympics as a referee.

Zinger, who has been instrumental over the years as the head of physical education and athletics at W. Ross Macdonald School in Brantford, has coached local athletes from various schools throughout Brant County.

The wrestling competition at the Olympics takes place from Aug. 1-7.

Paulins has top-10s at Olympic swimming trials

Brantford Aquatic Club member Sebastian Paulins recently competed at Swimming Canada’s Olympic Trials.
Brantford Aquatic Club member Sebastian Paulins recently competed at Swimming Canada’s Olympic Trials. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Swimming Canada

Brantford Aquatic Club member Sebastian Paulins won’t be attending the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer but that doesn’t mean he didn’t make his mark at the recent Swimming Canada trials.

Paulins was eighth in the 400 free (three minutes, 57.42 seconds) and 1,500 free (15:53.60), ninth in the 200 butterfly (2:04.80) and 10th in the 800 free (8:20.61).

Paulins is a St. John’s College graduate who is a former Ontario University Athletics swimmer of the year and Western University male athlete of the year.

Henrique-Montour tourney set for August

National Hockey League players Adam Henrique and Brandon Montour will host the Henrique Montour Golf Classic at the Brantford Golf and Country Club on Aug. 10.
National Hockey League players Adam Henrique and Brandon Montour will host the Henrique Montour Golf Classic at the Brantford Golf and Country Club on Aug. 10. Photo by Facebook - @HenriqueMontourGolf

After a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Henrique Montour Charity Golf Classic is set to take place on Aug. 10 at the Brantford Golf and Country Club.

Hosted by the Henrique Montour Foundation, the event will support the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund, which helps local families in need receive a financial sports grant.

“We created the Henrique Montour Foundation with a goal to support local charities and causes,” said Burford native Adam Henrique, who plays for the Anaheim Ducks.

“The Arnold Anderson Sport Fund is a great local initiative that we are thrilled to support.”

“Sports have always been an integral part of our lives,” said Ohsweken-born Brandon Montour, who played for the Florida Panthers this past season.

“It’s not only the game, it’s the importance of teamwork, hardwork and dedication that can help shape a young person to achieve anything they put their minds to.”

The event is looking for sponsors. Visit www.arnoldandersonsportfund.com, email henriquemontour@gmail.com or call 519-759-8404 for more information.

Runners compete

Members of the Running with Rick club, including Jim Mylet (pictured), recently competed in a pair of events.
Members of the Running with Rick club, including Jim Mylet (pictured), recently competed in a pair of events. Photo by Submitted

Members of the Running with Rick club, coached by Rick Mannen, recently competed in a pair of events with the following results:

• Bayfront Endurance five-kilometre road race  (Hamilton Beach strip): Dylan Campbell, 16 minutes, 18 seconds (personal best), third overall and first in 20 and under age group; Jim Mylet, 18:28, 15th overall and second in his age group.

• Reckless Raven Yukon 50-mile ultra trail race (Whitehorse, Yukon with more than 10,000 feet of elevation): Cindy Lewis-Caballero, 14 hours, 31 minutes, eighth female overall, longest career race.

Parker-Jones recognized by Petes

Brantford’s John Parker-Jones and the Peterborough Petes were in tough during a first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff battle with the Oshawa Generals.
Brantford’s John Parker-Jones and the Peterborough Petes were in tough during a first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff battle with the Oshawa Generals. Photo by Submitted Photo

Brantford’s John Parker-Jones was recently awarded the Gary Dalliday Community Service Award by the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes during their annual award ceremony.

He led the Petes stem cell and blood donor drive with Canadian Blood Services.

“There is no better feeling than giving back,” said Parker-Jones, who will attend the University of Windsor next season to study and play for the Lancers hockey team.

“You can only be a role model for so long. Eventually people are going to forget you’re a hockey player . . . There is no greater profile to give back than being a Peterborough Pete.”

The previous two seasons, Brantford’s Hunter Jones won the award. Jones was a goaltender with the Petes and now plays in the Minnesota Wild system.

Henderson signs in France

Brantford’s Mathieu Henderson (right) has signed to play hockey with Brest in France.
Brantford’s Mathieu Henderson (right) has signed to play hockey with Brest in France. Photo by File

Brantford’s Mathieu Henderson appears to be heading back onto the ice.

Henderson, an Ontario Hockey League graduate with the Flint Firebirds, has signed with Brest in the France2 league.

The 25-year-old defenceman has played in Slovakia and Hungary but he did not play last season.

Pomponio joins All-Academic team

Brantford Olivia Pomponio was recently honoured with an All-WHAC Conference Academic Award.
Brantford Olivia Pomponio was recently honoured with an All-WHAC Conference Academic Award. Photo by lourdesathletics.com

Brantford’s Olivia Pomponio was recently named to the WHAC All-Academic women’s soccer team.

The St. John’s College graduate earned the honour by having an academic standing with a cumulative 3.50 GPA.

A biology major, Pomponio has played three seasons at Lourdes University, a National Intercollegiate Athletics institution that plays in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

Hole-in-one

Travis Martin used a pitching wedge to ace the 149-yard second hold at Fescue’s Edge Golf Club in Scotland.

