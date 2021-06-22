





Share this Story: Schell and Little share O'Leary award

Schell and Little share O'Leary award jpg, BR

Article content Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Schell and Little share O'Leary award Back to video Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor Taylor Schell and Kennedy Little are co-winners of the Ed O’Leary Memorial Award as Brant County’s top graduating high school female student athletes. “It’s an honour and a huge deal,” said Schell, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Paris District High School, who excelled in basketball, volleyball, hockey, soccer, tennis, cross-country and badminton. “It’s a recognition of the hard work as student athletes we’ve put in over the years.” Little, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student at North Park Collegiate, comes from an athletic family. “All through elementary school, sports has been something that has come easy for me,” said Little, who participated in basketball, volleyball, rugby, badminton, soccer, baseball, cross-country and track and field. She said her goal going into high school was to be named female athlete of the year at her school in Grade 12. “This is obviously a huge accomplishment to be recognized in (Brant County), not just my school.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Schell said she sought to be part of as many of her high school sports teams as possible. “Going into high school, I wanted to get involved in sport and I wanted to get to know people that way,” said the daughter of Ruth and Mike. “I find sport is the best way to develop friendships and get to know the teachers and coaches.” Schell’s sports resume includes volleyball, badminton and tennis championships, along with hockey and soccer runner-up finishes. She was an MVP in basketball, tennis and soccer, as well as the junior female athlete of the year in Grade 10 at Paris. She enjoyed her sports experience at PDHS, except for her Grade 12 year when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all sports. “I was very sad that in my Grade 12 year I didn’t get to continue but we had a great set of coaches at Paris and my teammates were always great to work with,” said Schell, who owns an academic average in the mid-90s. “It always had a great team vibe with Paris being a small school. We all got along and pushed each other harder.” After playing CYO for years, Little knew she’d play basketball at NPC but she needed a push to try other sports. “I wanted to try out for a lot of other sports but I was very nervous about it,” said the daughter of Lynda and John. “It was actually a teacher at my school, Mr. (Kyle) Lavoie, him and Mrs. (Rebecca) Polidori, they both really encouraged me to go out and play.” Although her teams were only able to capture a cross-country championship, she was a basketball and volleyball MVP, as well as junior athlete of the year in Grade 10 and the winner of the senior girls outstanding athletic award in Grade 11, which was in place of the athlete of the year award.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Playing sports and being on teams was huge for her. “I made, probably, 80 per cent of my friends through sports,” said Little, whose academic average is in the 90s. “When I went to play basketball, I didn’t know anyone. Once I started to meet people, I’m best friends with three of the girls I played basketball with in Grade 9.” Gaining experience through sports and extra-curricular activities such as LINK crew leader, volunteer scorekeeper/referee and summer camp leader, Little used her 120-plus volunteer hours to be the best leader she could. “Whenever I was a captain or trying to take the lead on a team, I always just tried to be encouraging,” said Little, a captain in both volleyball and basketball. “Someone always needs to take the leadership role on a team. You want to get everyone comfortable on the team because the team works better when everyone is comfortable.” Schell’s involvement outside of athletics was also extensive. She was an executive member of athletics council, designed the athletics council logo, helped run events like pep rallies, dodgeball for Heart and Stroke, Hoops for Heart, food drives, elementary school orientation days, Relay for Life and also refereed and score kept at various games and events. The athletics and extracurriculars helped make Schell’s four years at PDHS memorable. “Honestly, I’m very happy with how my high school career went,” said Schell, who is off to Nipissing University on scholarship to take health and physical education while also playing for the school’s varsity soccer team.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I met a lot of great people and I got coached by a lot of great coaches. I tried a lot of new things I never thought I’d try.” Little plans on taking a year off and possibly working as a flight attendant before she goes to university to take biomedical science so she can have a career in medicine. She does regret that COVID-19 took away the last year of her high school sports career but prefers to look at the bigger picture. “It wasn’t the best thing in the world but, honestly, I’m happy I got the experience because I’m very privileged to live where I do and have the support of my family and friends.” About the award This marks the 10th year that the Ed O’Leary Memorial Award for Brant County’s top male and female high school student athletes has been awarded. St. John’s College student Noah DeDominicis was featured in Tuesday’s Expositor as the top male student athlete. Created in 2012, the award honours Brantford Expositor sports reporter Ed O’Leary, who worked for the newspaper from 1972 until his passing in 2011. O’Leary was a passionate advocate of high school sports and the athletes who participated. The six schools in Brant County are asked to submit one graduating male and one graduating female nominee in May and the winners are selected by directors from the Brant County Secondary Schools Athletic Association and staff at The Expositor. The award is sponsored by The Expositor, BCSSAA and the Villamere family, who are O’Leary’s relatives. Criteria includes commitment to school and sport; leadership; sportsmanship; and excellence in athletics.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford