Running with Rick results

Two members of the Running with Rick club, coached by Rick Mannen, recently completed virtual challenges.

Competing in the Virtual Walt Disney World Marathon Week, Sarah Kondo completed the Double Dopey Challenge. The event consisted of two races in each of the following distances – five-kilometre, 10-kilometre, half marathon and full marathon – over four days.

Kondo completed the marathons in three hours, 43 minutes and 3:42.

At the Virtual Robbie Burns eight-kilometre race, Kristin Marks ran at a personal best of 34:33. Marks is currently ranked as the third female overall for the race.