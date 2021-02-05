Riley hopes to play for Canada at Paralympics

Para hockey player Garrett Riley is hoping one of his dreams comes true next year.
Riley, a 25-year-old native of Brantford, is looking to have a big year so that he can earn a spot on Canada’s national team when it competes at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.
“I don’t even know if I can put that in words,” Riley said of what it would mean to participate in the Games.
“It would be the most amazing feeling being able to represent Canada at the Paralympics. It’s the highest accomplishment for sure.”
Riley has overcome tremendous obstacles to get to this point and his battle isn’t over yet.
As a minor hockey player almost 10 years ago, Riley was diagnosed with Osteosarcomas, the same bone cancer that claimed the life of Terry Fox.
Riley had a knee replacement as part of his treatment and he was able to once again play stand up hockey. However, the pain was too severe and in 2017 he had his leg amputated.
Prior to that surgery, Riley had discovered a new love for hockey by playing in a sledge.
“It changed my life 100 per cent,” he said of playing Para hockey.
“Being able to skate again and not be in pain, that’s what I was meant to do. Hockey is what I love to do.”
Riley’s goal was to play for Canada’s Para hockey team and he eventually achieved that, winning silver at the 2019 world championships in the Czech Republic.
“Just putting that jersey on, it felt so incredible,” Riley said.
“It was a dream come true. It’s not the NHL but it’s definitely something that I wanted to do and I’m going to continue to do so I can get to the highest point of where I can get to.”
Unfortunately Riley’s journey hasn’t gone smoothly as of late.
“It’s been a little bit difficult,” Riley said. “In January (of 2020) I had to have surgery on my stump. It was semi successful but unfortunately I have to probably go in for another one soon.”
Riley had bone spurs, neuroma and a bursa around his stump and although he said it’s not common for people with an amputation to have all three of those issues, it can happen.
In a tremendous amount of pain, Riley didn’t play at all last year, but no one did once things were shut down in March due to COVID-19.
Although he hasn’t played in a game since the world championship in 2019, he has been back on the ice recently training.
“I miss it a lot but we’re really lucky, we have special permission to go on the ice to train in Toronto,” said Riley, who travels from his home in Barrie three times a week to train at the Ford Performance Centre, the same place Toronto Maple Leafs practice.
“That’s been really nice.”
Last month Hockey Canada held a training camp for the Para team in Calgary. While 14 players attended the camp, many players were invited but declined to attend.
Riley was one of the players who didn’t attend and he said COVID and his health were two main factors that went into his decision to remain at home.
Riley said the players were asked about eight months ago if they would attend a camp, but the camp was cancelled a couple of times before it was finally set up to take place in January.
“Eight months ago the (COVID) numbers were a lot different than they were in January,” he said.
“We weren’t nervous about being at the camp and how safe it would be. It was going through the airport and possibly getting (COVID).
“On top of that, it was my health as well. I had an MRI while the camp was on. I didn’t want to miss that.”
Although the world championships are scheduled for the Czech Republic in May and the Paralympics are slated to follow in early 2022, Riley isn’t sure when he’ll get in an actual game again because of his health and the fact COVID could force events to be cancelled.
“I wish I knew,” he said of when his next appearance in a Canadian jersey would take place.
“It would help my motivation and a lot of things. But honestly I don’t know anything.
“It’s the worst feeling being up in the air and not knowing when things will happen. We don’t even know what’s happening with world championships or the Paralympics. Even the (summer) Olympics that were supposed to happen this year, I’ve heard they’re in jeopardy.
“We have no idea.”
Canada is currently second to the United States in the world Para hockey rankings. Riley would love another chance to avenge his team’s loss in the 2019 world championship final.
But, if this year’s world championship and next year’s Paralympics are cancelled due to COVID, Riley will be gunning for another shot to make Canada’s team in 2026.
“100 per cent,” he answered when asked if he would stick around for another Paralympic cycle.
“I just have to get these health things figured out so I can focus more on hockey.”
