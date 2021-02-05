Riley hopes to play for Canada at Paralympics

Article content

Para hockey player Garrett Riley is hoping one of his dreams comes true next year.

Riley, a 25-year-old native of Brantford, is looking to have a big year so that he can earn a spot on Canada’s national team when it competes at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

“I don’t even know if I can put that in words,” Riley said of what it would mean to participate in the Games.

“It would be the most amazing feeling being able to represent Canada at the Paralympics. It’s the highest accomplishment for sure.”

Riley has overcome tremendous obstacles to get to this point and his battle isn’t over yet.

As a minor hockey player almost 10 years ago, Riley was diagnosed with Osteosarcomas, the same bone cancer that claimed the life of Terry Fox.

Riley had a knee replacement as part of his treatment and he was able to once again play stand up hockey. However, the pain was too severe and in 2017 he had his leg amputated.