Red Sox start playoffs on Thursday

The Brantford Red Sox will begin their Intercounty Baseball League playoffs on Thursday on the road.

Brantford, which finished sixth in the league standings, will travel to Kitchener to face the third-place Panthers in Game 1 of a best-of-three series. Action gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 is scheduled to be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Cockshutt Park’s Arnold Anderson Stadium,

Game 3, if necessary, is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kitchener.

Brantford was 11-19 during the regular season, while Kitchener was 16-14. The Panthers won all five meetings between the two clubs this season.

The other first-round series feature Toronto (16-14) playing Hamilton (11-19) and Welland (15-15) playing Barrie (14-16). First-place London (22-8) received a bye into the semifinals.

Barrie is the defending IBL champions, with six straight titles from 2014 to 2019. That equals Brantford’s championship streak from 2008 to 2013.

The pandemic scuttled the 2020 season.