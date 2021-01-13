Ravens decide to skip hockey season

Brian Smiley
Jan 13, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Isaac Hoekman of the St. George Ravens skates during a practice in December. The junor hockey team has announced it will not play this season because of the pandemic. Brian Thompson
The St. George Ravens are the first local junior hockey team to publicly announce that they will not play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media announcement on Tuesday, the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League team the safety of all those involved with the Ravens was behind the decision.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the province, we have made the decision to not participate in the 2020-21 season,” the release stated.

“As an organization, we believe in being proactive in ensuring the safety of our players, staff, and loyal fans. With new vaccines (becoming) available, and the continued compliance with guidelines, we hope to return to normalcy in the near future.”

In an interview following the announcement, team owner and president Robert Turnbull said he struggled with the decision.

“At the end of the day, it was a difficult decision but it was easy to make,” he said. “We could have continued to skate but it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

The GMHL consists of three divisions – South, North and West. Teams in the North and West have played several games this season. Those in the South, including the Ravens, have been skating in preparation for a season.

However, once areas began to move into red and lockdown under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework, it became difficult for out-of-town players to attend practices in St. George.

“When it got to the point where some people couldn’t attend the rink and others could, we were not in the position to do everything properly,” said Turnbull.

Once the province moved to a 28-day lockdown on Dec. 26, the writing on the wall became clearer for the Ravens.

Turnbull said the hard part in making the decision was telling the players and staff.

“I contacted the players and they were disappointed ,” he said. “It hurt but it was the right decision.”

Turnbull also owns the GMHL’s Toronto Predators, which also won’t play.

He said his focus has turned to helping his graduating players who won’t get a final chance to play in the GMHL.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work at home with various schools,” he said.

“I’ve been making a lot of calls to Europe and our contacts throughout the States, as well, so they can have a place to play hockey.”

This was to be Turnbull’s first season as the Ravens’ owner after purchasing the team last year from Dane and Brian O’Neill.

The Ravens have been strong since moving to the area several years ago,

Turnbull said preparation already started for next season.

“If you’re going to do well, it’s non-stop, 24/7,” he said.

“We’ve already secured the services of a couple of boys from Europe and some additional players with junior experience.”

The only thing left to do is hope that by the start of the next season in September COVID is far enough in everyone’s rearview mirror that the Ravens can take to the ice.

“We’re hoping everything is going to be good for 2021-22,” said Turnbull.

“We’re going to have a very good team.”