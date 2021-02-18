Purkiss named sportsperson of the year

Article content

Winning the Frank Tomlin Memorial Award as Brantford’s sportsperson of the year is “so amazing,” says Brant Skating Club coach Alison Purkiss.

She joins past winners such as hockey great Wayne Gretzky, runners Kevin Sullivan and Krista DuChene, swimmer Julie Howard, golfer David Hearn and last year’s recipient, world champion ice cross downhill competitor Jacqueline Legere.

Purkiss said she grew up in Brantford, reading stories about the exploits of the area’s elite athletes.

She said she learned that “getting to the highest echelon in your sport when you come from a small hometown is (possible) for athletes and kids in our community.

“Starting from here is one of the best places because look at all these people who have done it. There are so many greats that have come from here.”

Last year, Purkiss coached senior pairs figure skaters Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud to silver at the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships, while also helping juniors Patricia Andrew and Zachary Daleman and novices Lily Wilberforce and Aidan Wright capture gold.