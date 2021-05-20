





Article content Brantford’s Erika Polidori has been named to represent Canada on the national women’s softball team at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Softball Canada announced its roster of 15 players earlier this month and, as expected, Polidori was named to the team. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Polidori to represent Canada at Olympics Back to video The 29-year-old St. John’s College graduate has been a member of the senior women’s national team since 2013, however, the last time softball was part of the Olympic program was in 2008. Polidori, an outfielder, has competed for Canada at various high-level international events, including the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto when she led the team with a .455 batting average as it captured gold. During the Olympic qualifying process in 2019, Polidori hit .375 with three doubles. Polidori was part of a successful Brantford Bobcats team that made several appearances at national championships in their youth days, winning more than a handful of medals, including gold.

Article content The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug. 8. Seasons cancelled for Chiefs, Rivermen There will be no lacrosse this season for the Six Nations Chiefs or Six Nations Rivermen. Earlier this week, Major Series Lacrosse (Chiefs) and Ontario Series Lacrosse (Rivermen), cancelled their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “While we know this is a huge disappointment for everyone involved in lacrosse — in particular, our players, coaches and dedicated fans — we are committed to doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and our primary responsibility is the health and safety of the competitors, volunteers and thousands of spectators who would contribute to the success of the Mann Cup,” MLS commissioner Doug Luey said in a statement. “This decision to cancel was not taken lightly and is a reflection of the gravity of situation the world, including the world of sports, currently faces.” The Western Lacrosse Association, in British Columbia, also cancelled its season meaning there will be no Mann Cup national senior box lacrosse championship for the second straight year. Ontario Series Lacrosse said it looked at all options but cancelling the season was the most practical. “The OSL recognizes the desire of every player, coach, executive member and league supporter to see us return to the floor,” OSL stated in a release. “We will be working hard for the next 10 months to prepare to welcome everybody back and pick up right where we left off with fast paced action, competitive games and sending our champions to keep the Presidents Cup trophy in Ontario.”

Article content There has been no announcement from the Ontario Lacrosse Association on junior A, B or C leagues. Meantime, the Tewaaraton Lacrosse League and its members, including the Six Nations Arrows, plan to have a showcase event later this summer as it prepares for its inaugural season. Rickwood caps stellar season Brantford’s Ellis Rickwood completed his rookie season in the British Columbia Hockey League with an individual honour and team championship. The 18-year-old former Brantford Collegiate Institute student was named the BCHL’s Island Pod most valuable player. His team, the Victoria Grizzlies, also captured the Island Pod championship. In 20 games with the Grizzlies, Rickwood scored 13 goals and added 17 assists. That tied the forward for second in the league in scoring. Victoria finished the 20-game season with a record of 14-6, placing first in the Island Division and earning the Grizzlies a championship. There were no playoffs. Ohsweken Speedway season delayed Management at Ohsweken Speedway on Six Nations of the Grand River has announced a delay to the 2021 season. Originally slated to start this month, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the track into a wait-and-see stance. “We want to go racing more than anyone,” general manager Clinton Geoffrey said in a statement. “But our first priority is abiding by the regulations laid out by Six Nations emergency control group.” With the province’s stay-at-home order in effect until June 2, the speedway remains closed. Geoffrey is confident it wouldn’t take long to get on track once restrictions are lifted

Article content “We can be ready to race on very short notice,” he said. “That won’t happen without the government mandates changing or with the blessing of representatives on Six Nations.” The speedway hopes to celebrate its 25th anniversary with racing this season. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information. BMHA annual general meeting The Brantford Minor Hockey Association will hold its virtual annual general meeting on June 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. The organization is now accepting notices of motion and board of directors nominations from members. Visit www.brantfordminorhockey.com for more information.

