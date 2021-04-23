





Article content The crack of a bat and chatter among teammates that Erika Polidori recently experienced is music to her ears. Polidori, a member of Canada’s national women’s softball team, is currently in Florida playing a series of exhibition games as the team prepares for the 2021 Summer Olympic in Tokyo, July 23 to Aug. 8. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Polidori keen to play in Summer Games Back to video With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire 2020 season, the last time Polidori and her teammates stepped on the field together was the summer of 2019. The 29-year-old Brantford native is thrilled to get back to doing what she loves. “I was so excited to get together as a full team, get on a field and play outside,” she said. “The enjoyment of stepping on a field and playing a game, that was such a good feeling we’ve been missing for so long. “You’re really grateful to get back on the field, do what you love and compete.” Since the end of the 2019 season, Polidori and her teammates have been working out on their own or, when possible, in small groups that have met in centralized locations.

Article content In January, there was a camp where team members got together. And, at the end of March, the team was able to head to Florida and get on a field for the first time. With the pandemic still raging, everyone’s health is the No. 1 priority. Polidori, who works as a nurse at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., said those concerns have been alleviated by the protocols put in place. “We have pretty much our own bubble here in Florida,” the St. John’s College graduate said. “Our staff and medical professionals have all been great about protecting everyone. Honestly, from what was laid out to us and how things have been going, I feel extremely safe.” There are 18 players taking part in the Florida exhibition games. They are looking to secure one of 15 spots on Canada’s Olympic roster, which will be named by June 15. The coaches got a good look at the players last weekend when the team played two NCAA Division I teams – the University of Florida and Western Kentucky. Canada defeated Western Kentucky 5-0 and Florida 5-2. “We have very high expectations but also the realization that these are our first games and there’s going to be some excitement, nerves and a little bit of cobwebs in game situations,” said Polidori, an outfielder who went 2-for-3 against Florida with a double, RBI and run scored. “I think we handled ourselves really well. There’s a lot of things we want to work on but we had a really good start.” On Wednesday, Canada beat Florida International University 9-1.

Article content Canada, ranked third in the world, is scheduled to play Italy, ranked 10th, on April 25 and 26 in a pair of doubleheaders. “Italy is a team that is going to be at the Olympics and we’re going to be competing against them,” said Polidori. “It’s nice to see some competition you’ll be facing. It will be a good gauge of where we are and where we want to to be.” Following the games in Florida, which will include several contests against ex-NCAA division I players, Polidori and many of her teammates will head north to play for the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois in the National Pro Fastpich league. “We want to get as many games under our belt as we can and work some of the little things out before we head to Japan,” Polidori said. Since the Olympics were cancelled last summer, the plan has always been to have them take place this summer. However, with COVID, nothing is set in stone. “I’ve been trying to stay very present . . . control what I can control,” said Polidori. “We have to keep training as if everything is going forward. I’m really hopeful it will.” The Olympics would be the culmination of years of hard work by Polidori. “My mindset is, whatever the conditions need to be for the Olympics to go on, as long as it’s safe, I’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”

