Polidori and Canadian softball team 1-1 at Olympics

Brantford’s Erika Polidori and the Canadian women’s softball team are off to a 1-1 start at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Canadian team opened the tournament with a 4-0 win against Mexico, followed by a 1-0 loss against the United States.

Polidori, a St. John’s College graduate and longtime member of the Canadian national team, has yet to register a hit in four at-bats but she does have three walks and a stolen base.

Six teams are competing in Tokyo, playing a round-robin. The top two teams will play for gold and the third- and fourth-place teams will face off for bronze.

Japan and the U.S. were tied for first Thursday morning at 2-0 , followed by Australia and Canada each owning records of 1-1. Italy and Mexico are 0-2.

Canada rounds out preliminary play with games against Australia on Friday at 9 p.m., Japan on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. and Italy on Monday at 1:30 a.m.

The gold-medal game takes place on July 27 at 7 a.m. with the bronze-medal game preceding that contest at midnight.

Visit www.softball.ca to live stream Canada’s games.

Filer calls it a career

Mike Filer’s career came to an end earlier this week when he announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League.

Filer, a Brantford Collegiate Institute graduate, played his entire career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After re-signing with Hamilton on May 28, Filer attended training camp before deciding to hang up his pads.

The six-foot-two, 290-pound offensive lineman started 95 of his 112 career games, appearing in two Grey Cup losses with the Ticats.

“Today is one of the hardest days of my life,” Filer said in a statement. “After nine years in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats, it is time for me to listen to my body and heart and hang up my cleats for the last time.”