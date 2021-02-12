Paul Szczechura joins brother in Poland

Article content

Brantford’s Paul Szczechura gives two reasons for joining GKS Tychy of the Polish Hockey League.

One is to play for the first time with his younger brother, Alex.

The other?

“I want to win,” said Paul, who has 92 NHL games on his resume.

Tychy has won championships in the past two full seasons that have been played and looked on its way to a third before COVID-19 shut things down last season. This season, Tychy is first in the league.

“I’m coming here and putting personal statistics aside,” said Paul. “I want to help the team win another championship.

“They’ve been successful for years. So, I’m trying to gel with the guys, fit in and find a role.”

A big part of the team’s success has been the play of the younger Szczechura and his longtime linemate, Mike Cichy, who was born in Connecticut and was a draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2009 NHL draft.

“My brother and Mike have been top players in this league for years and years,” said Paul.