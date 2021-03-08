





Share this Story: Parker-Jones ready if OHL season a go

Parker-Jones ready if OHL season a go Submitted

Article content Brantford’s John Parker-Jones is fairly confident there will be OHL games this season. Originally slated to begin in September, the Ontario Hockey League has not operated this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the window narrowing on a return to play, whispers on social media indicate a decision is imminent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Parker-Jones ready if OHL season a go Back to video Parker-Jones, an overage player with the Peterborough Petes, said he will be ready if there is an OHL season. “I think I’m prepared to take a huge step this season,” said Parker-Jones, who will turn 21 on April 7. “At this point I’m just really excited to get going. I want to really leave it on the table and see what happens with my performance.” This was to be the culminating OHL season for the six-foot-seven, 225-pound player, who has played forward and defence during three strong seasons in Peterborough. If the season is cancelled, it will be disappointing for all players in their final season of OHL eligibility. But at least Parker-Jones has something else to look forward to.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Late last week, he accepted an offer to attend the University of Windsor, where he will play for the Lancers hockey team during the 2021-22 season. “It’s another chapter,” he said. “I’m excited for a new opportunity, new city and new people. It’s another chance to better myself as a person and a player.” He said he hopes to get one last crack to show Peterborough how hard he has worked during the off-season. “I’ve been keeping up with my workouts,” he said. “It’s been nice now that the lockout ended. I’ve been on the ice every day since that finished, trying to make sure I’m in mid-season form when we do get called back to play.” Parker-Jones has done private sessions at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre and rinks in Burford and Paris while also skating with OHL and NCAA players in Hamilton. At this point in the year, he and his teammates normally would be gearing up for a run at a Memorial Cup. “I’m so used to being in Peterborough, getting ready for the playoffs,” he said. “If you take a look at last year, right around this time we were thinking about how we were going to shape ourselves come playoff time. We were talking about where we were going to fit in the standings and who are matchup would be.” The Petes had a strong team last season. But, when the pandemic struck last March, their hope of an OHL or Canadian championship were dashed when the season was cancelled. Throughout getting ready for a 2020-21 OHL season, Parker-Jones said he has tried to remain positive.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I don’t think there’s any reason to complain. There’s only room to work.” If the Petes return to the ice, the team will look different. For one, goalie Hunter Jones, also from Brantford, moved to the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild. “It’s obviously going to be a bit different but it’s the same coaching staff and we’ll have the same mentality,” said Parker-Jones. “We’re going to be ready to compete once the season comes about. Once we get the skates going, it’s going to be business as usual.” One option widely discussed is for a 24-game regular season. “I think with a 24-game season, you either bring it to the table or you don’t,” said Parker-Jones. “Myself, feeling ready for the games to come, I almost bring on that challenge of a shortened season.” Parker-Jones said he is looking forward to continue to work on his game in Windsor. “I want to be one of those players who is able to move on from (U Sports) and establish myself in a great pro career.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford