Paris Thunder ready for ringette season
The Paris Ringette Association is prepared for its players to hit the ice.
“There’s a lot of hype about the coming season mostly because we did end up having a fairly good (2020-21) season with kids being on the ice and getting a lot of great instruction,” said Michelle Falkiner, past president of the Thunder organization.
“Our season looks like it’s going to start in a relatively new normal fashion. They are talking about allowing provincial play and tournaments are allowed to start after Christmas at this point.
“I know things change but we’re on track for a normal season so we want to make sure the kids get as normal of a season as possible.”
COVID-19 made the logistics of a ringette season problematic during 2020-21 but Falkiner said the Thunder weathered the storm well.
“To be honest, it went very well,” said Falkiner, noting the support provided by the staff at the team’s home arena, the Brant Sports Complex.
“We were so lucky being in the area we were in. Under our health unit, we didn’t get shut down as early as most of our counterpart organizations.
“It was nice to build the community within our organization.”
For the 2020-21 season, ringette players were placed in 50-person cohorts. Two divisions were formed depending on players’ ages. And, when teams played against each other, lines were matched depending on players’ ages.
“In the end, it really built our association,” said Falkiner, noting that players of different ages got to know each other as well as their families.
The number of players within the Thunder organization dipped – like most other minor sports – but Falkiner said it was by fewer than 20 skaters.
Paris still ran its learn to skate and bunny (under-eight) programs to keep younger players involved so they didn’t miss a year and they were ready to come back for the 2021-22 season.
At the conclusion of the season, the Thunder organization was nominated for four Ringette Ontario awards – association of the year, coach/bubble/cohort leader of the year, front line hero award and COVID safety leader of the year, which Falkiner won.
“We actually had a team of four people that worked together within the association to make sure we had COVID safety leaders on each team,” said Falkiner, who praised everyone who helped make things run smoothly.
While some ringette associations held off on their annual general meeting, Paris went ahead so that it could start planning for the upcoming season without losing momentum.
“Paris is growing so much,” Falkiner said.
“We wanted to make sure we had a plan to get more players and get the word out about ringette over the summer. That needed to start right away.”
One of the more interesting campaigns the Thunder has run is a sign contest to boost the organization’s presence in the community. Players who register with the organization receive a lawn sign that they are encouraged to photograph and then place on their individual social media sites with a chance to win a free registration if they are selected.
Paris ringette will host a free Come Try Ringette session on Aug. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brant Sports Complex. Participants will need skates, a helmet and regular winter gloves or mittens, with all other sanitized and washed equipment being supplied. Visit www.cometryringette.ca for more information or to sign up.
Falkiner said there should be representative tryouts in September.
“It’s exciting to see where we’re going to go this season as an association.”
Visit www.parisringette.com for more information.