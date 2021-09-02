This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Paralympians shine in Tokyo Photo by Buda Mendes / Getty Images

The Brantford area has been well represented at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Angela Marina, Emma Reinke, Meghan Mahon, Whitney Bogart, Priscilla Gagne and Jessica Tuomela have all competed and each has a connection to Brantford. Marina, a Cambridge native, swims out of the Brantford Aquatic Club. She swam in five events – the 200-metre freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley – with her best result being a sixth-place finish in the 200 free. Gagne and Tuomela are all former students at W. Ross Macdonald School. Reinke, Mahon, Bogart competed on the women's goalball team. The Canadian team went 1-3. In its 6-2 victory versus Israel, Reinke scored four goals. Gagne was Canada's flagbearer during the opening ceremonies. The Sarnia native won silver in the 52-kilogram judo division. Tuomela, a Sault Ste. Marie resident, competed in triathlon, finishing fifth. Inline skate fundraiser Photo by Jack Boland / Jack Boland/Toronto Sun A team of inline skaters promoting Canadian blind hockey will be at W. Ross Macdonald School on Friday. The #Courage21 Inline Skate Fundraiser arrives at WRMS at 1 p.m. Members of the team are skating 1,000 kilometres from Windsor to Ottawa from Sept. 1 to 11 in an effort to make hockey accessible to every Canadian who is blind or partially sighted. In a release, the group says the earliest record of blind hockey took place in 1936 at WRMS. Tennis champs jpg, BR The Stefanovic Tennis Academy summer championship recently took place at the Dufferin Tennis Club, crowning several winners. This was the first year for the event, which drew players from across Ontario in both youth and adult divisions. Winners were: Heath Barber, youth champion; Matt Powell, division A champion; Sarah Jun, division A consolation champion; Carson Burr, division B champion; and Dave Herriot, division B consolation champion.

Scotland's Cameron Gurney has been selected by Baseball Canada to play in a seven-game Friendship Series against the 18 and under team from the United States. The games will take place Friday through Thursday in Florida. Canada selected its team following a junior national team training camp held in Ajax, Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Thirty athletes were selected to participate in the Friendship Series. Gurney, a Pauline Johnson Collegiate student, is a catcher with the Fieldhouse Pirates. The team competes out of Burlington and plays in the Canadian Premier Baseball League. Hearn has strong start Brantford's David Hearn finds himself in a great spot following the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Playing in at Newburgh, Ind., at Victoria National Golf Club, Hearn shot an opening-round 70. His two-under-par total left him tied for eighth late Thursday afternoon with half the field still on the course. There was a logjam atop the leaderboard with seven players tied for first at three-under-par. Hearn and the others playing this week are looking to finish in the top-25 of the three-event Korn Ferry finale. Those inside the top-25 following the conclusion of the three combined events will earn their PGA Tour cards. This week's tournament is the last of the season. Hearn, a regular on the PGA Tour for more than a decade, was outside of the top-150 in this year's FedEx Cup standings so he's looking to earn his exempt status through the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA Tour's developmental circuit.

The Brantford Golf and Country Club member will tee off at 1:24 p.m. eastern time for Friday's second round. Red Sox finishing regular season The Brantford Red Sox are scheduled to finish their Intercounty Baseball regular season with a pair of road games this week. Brantford was scheduled to play in Barrie on Thursday night against the Baycats before finishing with a Friday game in London against the Majors. The result from Thursday's game was not available at press time. Brantford was 10-17 going into Thursday's game, placing the Sox seventh in the seven-team league. Playoffs are slated to begin after Saturday's final regular-season games. The league's top team, London, receives a first-round bye. With five teams separated by three games, Brantford's first-round opponent is uncertain. CSBK season finale Brantford's Jordan Szoke has a date for his final two Canadian Superbike Championship Series races. Now he just has to find a way to leapfrog a couple of riders for the top spot. The final two races in the CSBK series will take place on Sept. 18 at Calabogie Motorsports Park, near Ottawa. After a bit of a slow start this season, Szoke finds himself third in the series points race, 30 behind leader Alex Dumas and 10 behind second-place rider Ben Young. Szoke, a 14-time national champion, is the all-time CSBK leader in races won. He is the defending champion. Gretzky golf winners Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course and Learning Centre recently held its club championship.

Here are the winners: • Jr. junior girls champion, Kaela Kral; jr. junior boys champion, Blake Baxter; jr. junior boys runner-up, Cameron Bednarz; Junior boys champion, Blair Kneabone; Junior boys runner-up, Ty Tischler.j • Men's club champion, David Finklestein; men's runner-up and senior club champion, Rick Heron; men's B champion, Todd Stones; men's B runner-up, John Dorlas; men's C champion, Chris Harrington; Men's C runner-up, Bruce Kerr; Men's D champion, Barry English; Men's D low net, Jamie Savoie; Men's senior runner-up, Gerry Martin; Men's super senior club and low net champion, Bill Houliston; Men's super senior A flight runner-up, Ed Bacon; Men's super senior B flight champion, Larry Rideout; Men's super senior B flight runner-up, Scott Thompson; Men's A flight low net, Tim Detheridge; Men's B flight low net (tie), Chris Way and David Byron. • Women's club, senior club and B flight champion, Lynn Dale; women's runner-up and A flight champion, Wendy Kitchen; women's A runner-up, Cindy Dunham; women's B runner-up, Marion Houliston; women's C champion, Judy Moore; women's super senior club champion and C flight runner-up, Helen Mcleod.

