New senior hockey league caters to junior graduates

The Ontario Hockey Association is preparing for a new league this fall that will fill a void for players who have aged out of junior hockey. The Graduate League – or G-League for short – plans to begin play in October, offering a place to play for former junior players, aged 21 to 28. The league, considered senior AA, will act as a feeder league to Allan Cup Hockey, which is considered senior AAA and includes the Brantford Blast among its teams. "We're really looking forward to getting this thing going," said Tom Strauch, who will expand his role as commissioner of ACH to include the same title with the G-League. "There's still quite a bit of work to do but we've got a group working on it. We've got a couple months of leeway here but we're going to be pounding the pavement. "I think it will come together very quickly." Following the announcement of the new league, its first franchise became the Paris Mounties.

Article content Mounties owner Todd Wood will move the longtime Provincial Junior C Hockey League franchise into the Graduate League for the 2021-22 season. He has placed the junior C franchise up for sale. It was Wood who brought the idea of the G-League to Strauch. “We’re looking at it as a win-win,” said Strauch. “One thing led to another and the more we talked, I said ‘Why don’t you put this under ACH and call it senior AA?’ “That’s how it sort of evolved. We’re happy to have it and we’re hoping some of these teams at some point may eventually try AAA.” The G-League will be open to players who have played at least one season in junior leagues, such as the Ontario Hockey League, Ontario Junior A Hockey League, Greater Ontario Junior B Hockey League and Provincial Junior C Hockey League. Those who have played in the Canadian Hockey League, U Sports or the NCAA also will be eligible. However, players with professional hockey experience will not be allowed. Each team in the league must have a certain number of players within each of the following categories: • Category 1 — CHL, U Sports or NCAA (up to four players); • Category 2 — OJHL or GOJHL (up to 13 players from categories 1 and 2 combined); • Category 3 — PJHL (up to 11 players). There are also rules for players who played multiple levels to determine what category they fit in to. Teams can have one goalie on their roster from Categories 1 and 2. There will be 45 registration certificates for each team with an active roster of 24 that that must be set by Feb. 10 each year. There are no releases after Feb. 10 and the only release fees will be between senior AA and senior AAA teams.

Article content Trades are not permitted in-season and all players become free agents at the end of each season. Players will individually affiliate themselves with an ACH team as teams will not be affiliated with other teams. “We want them to be able to come into this league and be competitive,” Strauch said of the franchisees. “We don’t want anyone running away with this.” The Graduate League is sanctioned by Hockey Canada, the Ontario Hockey Federation and the Ontario Hockey Association. “We’re hoping to start in October,” said Strauch, noting that the season is scheduled to consist of 24 games. The league will also use a four-person officiating crew and players will be permitted to wear visors. “We’re looking for ownership groups and we currently have 12 to 14 guys interested. We have guys stepping up saying we want to be part of this.” Strauch said he hopes that once the league gets its footing, there will be two divisions, possibly an east and a west. “It’s such a good thing, I could see it snowballing,” he said. “We could have a lot of teams.” Email tomstrauch448@gmail.com for more information on the league, including how to join as a player and how to land a franchise.

