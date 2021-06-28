





Share this Story: Mounties owner ready for ‘something different’

Mounties owner ready for ‘something different’ jpg, BR

Article content jpg, BR Paris Mounties owner Todd Wood is ready for a new challenge. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mounties owner ready for ‘something different’ Back to video “I really enjoyed my time in the PJHL and having the Paris franchise in the PJHL but it was time for something different,” said Wood, who announced last week that the Mounties would leave the Provincial Junior C Hockey League for the Ontario Hockey Association’s newly formed Graduate League. “I firmly believe it’s my job as the owner of that team to bring the highest level of hockey I can to Paris and I believe this is going to be the highest level of hockey we can provide in the area. “I haven’t been this excited about hockey, personally, in two or three years,” said Wood, who has owned the Mounties for about a decade. About a year ago, Wood threw out the idea to the OHA of a senior AA league to complement Allan Cup Hockey’s senior AAA loop. Wood was confident his idea would catch on because of the number of players who graduate from junior and still want to play competitive hockey.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I know there’s a huge gap right now in what the OHA can provide the hockey players,” said Wood. “They can provide up to the age of 20 and 21 and all there is after that is senior AAA. “I felt that a league could be created that would fill that void.” Wood eventually approached ACH commissioner Tom Strauch, who also has strong ties to the OHA. Recently, it was announced that the Graduate League, or G-League as it’s nicknamed, would begin play in October. The G-League will be open to players, aged 21 to 28, who have played at least one season in junior leagues, such as the Ontario Hockey League, Ontario Junior A Hockey League, Greater Ontario Junior B Hockey League and Provincial Junior C Hockey League. Those who have played in the Canadian Hockey League, U Sports or the NCAA also will be eligible. However, unlike ACH, players with professional hockey experience will not be allowed to participate in the league. Each team in the league will have to have a certain number of players within each status category that the league has set out. Category 1 is for former CHL, U Sports or NCAA players and each team can have up to four of those players. Category 2 is OJHL or GOJHL players and each team can have up to 13 players from categories 1 and 2, combined. Category 3 is PJHL players and teams can have up to 11 skaters within that classification. There are also specific rules for players who played multiple levels to determine what category they fit in to.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Teams can have one goalie on their roster from Categories 1 and 2. There will be 45 registration certificates for each team with an active roster, that must be set by Feb. 10 each year, of 24. There are no releases after Feb. 10 and the only release fees will be between senior AA and senior AAA teams. Trades are not permitted in-season and all players become free agents at the end of each season. Players will individually affiliate themselves with an ACH team as G-League teams will not be affiliated with ACH teams. “I’m very confident that we’re up and running in October,” Wood said. “I would say from my perspective the minimum would be four teams to be able to operate. I’m anticipating we’ll be quite a bit higher than that.” Wood has placed the junior C Mounties up for sale. So far, there has been no interest to buy the junior C team from within the community but there has been outside interest, he said. If a buyer isn’t found, the team would go on a one-year leave of absence. Wood said the team’s current players will have a place to play. “Those who are still able to play in the PJHL will have a team to play for, for sure.” Wood said Mounties coach Tyler Pelton, who was hired after the 2019-20 season, will move behind the senior AA bench. Peloton has extensive senior AAA experience, captaining the Brantford Blast to the Allan Cup Canadian championship in 2008. His number also hangs in the rafters of the civic centre to honour his outstanding career with the team. With only a few months until the first season begins, Wood said the G-League has its priorities in the right place. “We are the first league in the OHA where players are going to be free agents at the end of every season,” he said. “Players aren’t allowed to be transferred from team to team during the season. “We’re going to make a commitment to our players for one year and we’re only going to expect a commitment from them for one year. “Our whole concept is players first.” Email tomstrauch448@gmail.com for more information on the league, including how to join as a player and how to land a franchise.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford