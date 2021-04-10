Montour traded

Article content

Ohsweken’s Brandon Montour has been traded from the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres to the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo reportedly gets a third round draft pick in 2021 in exchange for the defenceman

Montour, 26, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He is in the last year of a contract paying him $3.85-million.

The former Brantford Golden Eagle got off to a slow start this season but he now has four goals and five assists in his past 13 games.

Montour recently set an NHL record for fastest consecutive short-handed goals by a defenceman when he scored twice in 37 seconds against the Philadelphia Flyers.