Minor hockey league gets new name

Brian Smiley
Jan 07, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
The Brantford Church Hockey League recently changed its name to the Brantford Community Hockey League. The league was able to hold championship games for almost all of its divisions prior to the Christmas Break. Instagram - @bchlbchl
The Brantford Church Hockey League has a new name.

But teams playing in the Brantford Community Hockey League still will be known as the Saints.

League president Dan Skater said a name change has been discussed for years.

He said people thought that players had to be part of a church to play in the league.

“We wanted to reflect that that’s no longer a requirement to play in the league,” said Skater, noting the new name is a “better reflection of the modern league.”

When the league began, players on teams were affiliated with local parishes.

Skater, who has been researching the league for the past year, said he believes it was in the 1980s that players no longer had to be affiliated with a church.

About 15 years ago, church was dropped from the league’s nickname and teams were known only as the Saints.

Skater said many different ideas for new names were discussed by board members.

“People wanted to keep the BCHL, they wanted to remain the Saints and community just kind of fit,” he said.

“It fit in with what we do and who we are.”

Skater said he’s heard from a lot of people since the name change took effect Dec. 1.

“I did expect there would be people from the past who didn’t like it,” he said. “It’s been all positive.”

As for the organization itself, nothing has changed. The league is focused on house league play with select teams most seasons.

“That’s the key thing we want people to know,” said Skater. “We’re not going to change our format. Our format is geared towards a weekday ice time and one weekend ice time.

“Our priority is to make that a Saturday ice time. We avoid playing Sundays as much as possible.”

After missing out on holding championships a year ago when the first COVID-19 lockdown occurred in March, the BCHL had a plan to run two separate seasons for this year.

The first half ran until just before Christmas.

“We were ecstatic,” Skater said of being able to complete things in almost all of their divisions.

“We kept scores, we had standings and we made it to the final in every division except for our under-21. The kids loved it and the parents loved it.”

The under-21 finals were supposed to take place on Dec. 21 but they were unable to finish because Brant County had moved into the red zone under the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Since then, the entire province went into another lockdown on Dec. 26 for 28 days.

Skater said that the second part of their season, which will include new teams being formed and another set of championships, is on hold.

“We haven’t written that off. We’ll see when we open and how much time we have.”

In the first half of the season, Skater noted that registrations were down about 30 per cent compared to other years. The organization has accepted pre-registrations for its second season but spots are filling up fast.

“There are very few spots left,” he said.

“We want people to contact us now and pre-register. If you wait until we make an announcement, there may not be a spot.”

After seeing everyone back at the rink before Christmas, Skater is hoping they can do it all again.

“It was great to get out there, have something to do and have that social interaction with the other kids,” Skater said while talking about how beneficial it was for players to play again after COVID-19 had kept them rather inactive.

“I know from speaking with other parents it was great for them as well. I’m really hoping that in a short time we can get back and do that second part.”

Visit bchl.net for more information.