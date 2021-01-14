Article content

Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

Brantford Aquatic Club member Angela Marina is months away from attempting to achieve her ultimate goal.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Marina hopes to make Paralympic team Back to video

Marina will compete at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials, April 7-11, at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre with a chance to make Canada’s Paralympic team that will compete at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

“Words can’t describe it,” the 21-year-old said of how she would feel if she made the Paralympic team.

“It would be so emotional in a good way. It would be an honour. It’s been five years in the making.”

It may be closer to two decades in the making.

A resident of Cambridge, Marina was in the water at two months old and started to swim competitively when she was 10. She tried other sports but swimming was what she liked best.

“I wasn’t the greatest at it but I enjoyed it,” she said.

“I love the water. It’s my stress-free zone.”

She started swimming with a club in Cambridge but then moved to the BAC when she was 14. She was looking for a change of scenery.