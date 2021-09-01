Maracle 'never gave up' on lacrosse dream

When Delaney Maracle arrives on campus in January at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, he won’t be a typical college freshman.

For starters, the Six Nations of the Grand River resident will be on scholarship playing lacrosse for the Fighting Bees in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. And, at 27, Maracle will be much older than most of the first-year students.

Maracle recently got noticed while playing in the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association for the Davenport-based Iowa Dogfish.

“I was just there to play lacrosse,” he said. “When I came back, I had an email asking if I was interested in going to play field lacrosse at the university.”

Maracle said the offer came out of the blue.

“I’m going to take it because it’s my last opportunity.”

Growing up, Maracle played minor lacrosse on Six Nations, enjoying both box and field.

The Hagersville Secondary School graduate didn’t play junior lacrosse. Instead, he travelled to Arizona to play club lacrosse while trying to get recruited by a U.S. school.

Maracle wasn’t in Arizona for long, finding the weather too hot.

After returning home to Six Nations, Maracle did get some offers but at that point his family was more important. He said he helps his grandmother, Norma Jacobs, in caring for his brother, Shoshone, who is disabled.

“I’m a family person,” he said.

Eventually, lacrosse took Maracle to the other side of the Atlantic.

“I went to the Czech Republic a couple of times to play in the Aleš Hřebeský Memorial box lacrosse tournament,” he said. “It’s the biggest box lacrosse tournament in Europe.”