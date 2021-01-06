Kelly 'loving' it as Wildcat

Article content

Nicole Kelly is off to a tremendous start for the University of New Hampshire’s women’s hockey team.

The Brantford native has won NCAA Hockey East rookie and player of the week honours, as well as the rookie of the month award for November/December.

“My goals are just to keep playing as if it’s my last game and have fun,” said Kelly, a Brantford Collegiate Institute graduate.

“I always play my best when I’m having fun and laughing.”

Putting on the Wildcats uniform was a couple of years in the making.

Kelly originally committed to attend the UNH to start the 2019-20 school year but deferred her scholarship one year.

“It really helped me,” said the daughter of Jayne and Rob.

“I wasn’t ready school-wise or hockey-wise. It gave me another year to play junior hockey and prepare to go to university.”

Kelly, who won gold with Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation under-18 women’s world championship in 2019, finally packed a U-Haul truck this past summer and headed to school at the end of August.