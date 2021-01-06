Kelly 'loving' it as Wildcat

Brian Smiley
Jan 06, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Brantford's Nicole Kelly, a freshman at the University of New Hampshire, was recently named the NCAA Hockey East's rookie of the month for November/December.
Nicole Kelly is off to a tremendous start for the University of New Hampshire’s women’s hockey team.

The Brantford native has won NCAA Hockey East rookie and player of the week honours, as well as the rookie of the month award for November/December.

“My goals are just to keep playing as if it’s my last game and have fun,” said Kelly, a Brantford Collegiate Institute graduate.

“I always play my best when I’m having fun and laughing.”

Putting on the Wildcats uniform was a couple of years in the making.

Kelly originally committed to attend the UNH to start the 2019-20 school year but deferred her scholarship one year.

“It really helped me,” said the daughter of Jayne and Rob.

“I wasn’t ready school-wise or hockey-wise. It gave me another year to play junior hockey and prepare to go to university.”

Kelly, who won gold with Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation under-18 women’s world championship in 2019, finally packed a U-Haul truck this past summer and headed to school at the end of August.

The process to get on the ice with the Wildcats included three phases with lots of COVID testing, some smaller on-ice group work and finally full team practices.

Asked how the college game differs from what she was used to, Kelly said: “You have to keep your head up. The girls are bigger and faster.”

Kelly knew some of her teammates from having played with them in the past,  including Brantford’s Emily Rickwood, another BCI graduate who is a junior defenceman for the Wildcats.

“It was definitely helpful having Emily here and showing me the ropes and knowing what it was like before I came so I could prepare,” said Kelly, who will celebrate her 20th birthday next month.

Kelly said her philosophy in practices is to show the coaches that she wants to be on the ice.

“In games, every time I got to step on the ice, I pretended it was my last chance,” she said, adding that games could be cancelled because the pandemic.

If the season does end early for Kelly and the Wildcats, it would still be one to remember.

Kelly got four assists in her first four games, including one in her first game and a pair in a 4-3 win against Boston University in her fourth game.

“I was definitely really nervous my first game,” she said. “But I was definitely getting more comfortable on the ice.”

With six assists through her first eight games, Kelly got one last chance to score her first NCAA goal before Christmas when New Hampshire played Holy Cross on Dec. 23.

“To finally bury the puck in the net was a relief,” said Kelly, who scored twice in her team’s 6-2 win.

“I came around the net, turned around and quickly shot. I put it just under the bar over the goalie,” she said.

“The girls were cheering and screaming. I put my head back and thought, finally.”

On Dec. 7, Kelly won the Hockey East rookie of the week award and, on Dec. 28, added Hockey East player of the week honours. This week, she was named rookie of the month for November/December.

Kelly, who added one more assist in a loss on Dec. 30 to Holy Cross, leads all NCAA rookies in scoring with nine points on two goals and seven assists. She leads the team in assists and shots (45) and is tied for the team lead in points.

On a four-game point streak, she said she hopes to carry that momentum into the new year as UNH ramps up for a run at the Hockey East championship.

“It starts this weekend against Northeastern,” said Kelly. “They’re a very tough team and I think that will start the momentum.

“It will be a tough battle; we’re just going to have to want it.”

As for her decision to attend New Hampshire, she’s certain she made the right choice.

“I love that I decided to come here,” she said. “It feels just like home.”