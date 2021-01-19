Jones Wild about start of pro career

Brantford's Hunter Jones, shown making a save during the Minnesota Wild's NHL camp, will start the season in Iowa for the teams' American Hockey League affiliate.
Brantford’s Hunter Jones says he had a “great time” at his second NHL camp.

The 20-year-old goaltender did not make Minnesota Wild’s opening day roster but he’s getting closer.

He was sent down to the NHL team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa. 

“This camp was a lot more comfortable for me, especially being a signed player,” said Jones, who was chosen in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NHL entry draft before signing a three-year entry level contract with the Wild last March.

“For me, being able to be there in that atmosphere was really cool. I felt like part of the team. It felt like I deserved to be there a bit more.”

Jones, six-foot-four and 195 pounds, was a member of the OHL’s Peterborough Petes the past three seasons. When the COVID lockdown hit last March, he was off the ice but was still able to work out away from the arena.

As things began to open up again in late spring and early summer, Jones got to visit his goalie coach in Cambridge and work at his facility.

Jones worked out in Peterborough through the summer before returning home in September.

“It wasn’t a bad thing to have the long off-season,” he said. “I feel good on the ice.”

The extra time off also gave him an opportunity to pursue his love of music.

When he was 13, Jones taught himself how to play guitar at the urging of his father, Paul. He now posts his musical efforts on his Instagram page.

“I kind of do it as a side thing but I’ve started to fall in love with it a lot more,” said Jones, noting that he taught himself to play piano and drums, too. “Through the pandemic, there’s only so many things to do inside.”

When the time came for him to head to Minnesota for training camp, Jones got into his car for the 13-hour trip.

At the border, he encountered some confusion about his line of work. Border officers opened his trunk and saw a guitar.

“They asked me if that was my work. I said, ‘Unfortunately not. My hockey bag to the right is my work’.”

With paperwork to show he was permitted to cross the border,Jones was allowed to go on his way, spending the Christmas holidays alone in a hotel.

Hegot on the ice just after Christmas and was sent to Iowa on Jan. 11.

The former Brantford Collegiate Institute student said he got good feedback from the Wild at the camp.

“They drafted me in the second round for a reason and they told me straight up that, at camp, I really showed that they drafted me in the right spot.”

Jones said it is difficult for a young goalie to make an NHL team, especially for the current shortened season.

“There’s no room for error.”

In Iowa. he’ll be joined by Dereck Baribeau, a 21-year-old goalie from Quebec City, who played four games in Iowa last season.

Jones said he hopes to play as many games as possible when the season starts on Feb. 5.

“I’m going to go in and try to take the starting job,” he said. 

“I’m going to go in with my best foot forward.”

Jones said he is disappointed that his father and mother, Sharon, won’t get to see him play live because of the pandemic. However, he noted that they will be able to catch his games after buying a 70-inch television and a TV package.

Jones said he is excited about his future.

“I was telling my roommate that it’s so cool walking into the room and seeing my name bar and stall all set up,” he said

“It’s pretty surreal to sit back and realize I’m doing what I’ve dreamed about.”