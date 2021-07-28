This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Burr, an 18-year-old Pauline Johnson Collegiate graduate and member of the Brantford Track and Field Club.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Javelin thrower Burr earns NCAA scholarship Back to video

“It’s a new opportunity for me to continue my athletic and academic career. I’m fully committed to my academics and my athletics.”

The process wasn’t easy for Burr during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going into the spring of 2020, Burr was hoping he’d get the chance to compete and draw interest from schools south of the border. However, there were no competitions because of COVID-19.

Burr kept sharp by working out at home and through Zoom calls with his coaches. Late last summer, some meets took place.

“Fortunately, I was able to compete in 2020 at the end of the summer,” said the son of Janet and Marty. “I got some good distances I could show schools.”

Although Burr was able to work out over winter, it was quiet in terms of competitions until last month.

“After being away from that competitive environment for so long, it was a little bit nerve-racking coming back,” Burr said of competing again in June.

“But, once you get back on that runway, you just want to perform. It was a lot of fun.”

Last weekend, Burr competed at the Athletics Ontario championship in Toronto, finishing second in the under-20 division of javelin with a throw of 58 metres.

“It’s been good but I still have something left in the tank to give,” said Burr, noting that he also will probably throw weight and hammer at UMBC.

Looking back, Burr said the past year wasn’t easy.