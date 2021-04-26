





Article content The Brantford Ice Cats are looking forward to a bright future. “I think the excitement level is crazy,” Shane Ferras, Brantford Girls Hockey Association representative director, said of the mood surrounding the organization. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ice Cats look forward next season Back to video “The kids are excited. They want to get back to playing.” After navigating their way through the pandemic-stricken season, there’s no reason for the Ice Cats not to build off of the successes they had in 2020-21. When COVID-19 shut down the world in March of 2020, no one, including those within the BGHA, could have foreseen what things would look like in the future. But, as the picture became clearer on how the hockey season would unfold, the executive on the Ice Cats board decided the focus should be on each player’s individual development and skill improvement. “It would have been really easy to say let’s just do what we have to do but the amount of work that went into this season was off the charts,” Ferras said.

Article content “I think the pandemic brought us together from an (organizational standpoint). We thought the kids had a great year from a development standpoint.” Games were eventually played, although they were done so with modified rules. And, to get to that point, bubbles of players had to be set up and scheduling and rescheduling took place as Brantford and other centres across the province weaved their way through various restrictions. Despite that, Ferras said that each team within the BGHA had in the neighbourhood of 50 ice times and that the number of players who played remained stable. “We didn’t want any kids not playing hockey, if they could,” said Ferras, noting that the cost to play was lower than normal. Getting through the season took an enormous effort from everyone, including parents, coaches and board members. “It was a year where everyone realized we were in the middle of a pandemic and they wanted to know what they could do to make this work,” said Ferras, noting the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre staff also was extremely helpful during the season. “That was really, really awesome to see from the board, the amount of volunteering people wanted to do. “There was a family mentality this year where everyone wanted to do their part.” Players missed out on simple things, like sharing cupcakes on teammates’ birthdays, and highly enjoyable things, like tournaments. The organization also lost two of its biggest supporters with the passing of longtime coach Brian Cross and Walter Gretzky, whose name is attached to the BGHA’s annual tournament.

Article content There was also the fact that the Ice Cats’ oldest players in midget missed out on opportunities to play at higher levels, such as junior, and the house league players, who are graduating, didn’t get the same experience as players in past years. “Obviously, our hearts are broken for them,” said Ferras. Normally, at this point of the year, representative teams would be forming through tryouts but those have been pushed back to the fall as the province is currently in its third lockdown since the pandemic began. The Ice Cats will hold their annual general meeting virtually next month to prepare for the 2021-22 year. Ferras said members are already asking about summer programs. He noted the organization hopes to have former Olympic women’s hockey champion Jocelyn Larocque back training players on teams next season. “We’re making the plans for normalcy sometime in the fall but we are prepared, based on all the things we did this year, to pivot,” said Ferras. Visit www.bgha.ca for more information on the organization.

