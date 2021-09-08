This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The sound and sight of balls being bounced and thrown on Tuesday around Brant County high schools brought joy to everyone involved.

Article content “It’s very exciting,” North Park Collegiate senior girls basketball coach Andrea Hawkins said while leading her Trojans through practice. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. High school sports return Back to video “It’s been so disappointing not having sports for the last year and a half. You can see the bounce in the kids’ steps.” For the first time in 18 months, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, high school sports teams within the Grand Erie District School Board got the green light to commence practising on Tuesday. Hawkins wasted no time. She was happy to see players able to once again embrace something they love. For her, personally, the last year and a half wasn’t easy. “I lost my motivation, too,” she said when asked how the loss of coaching affected her. “It was terrible. I hated it. I love coaching more than I love teaching and I love teaching. It’s my passion for sure and I really struggled.” Teams and players within the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board were not able to begin practising on Tuesday as the board took a more cautious approach, however, after a meeting on Wednesday, they were given the go-ahead to start on Friday. The new Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk has set up schedules for all fall sports and a post on its website notes that things will move forward for both boards. “The Grand Erie DSB and the Brant/Haldimand/Norfolk Catholic DSB have announced that all sports for the fall season will take place,” the post says. “The athletics program will be following Return to Safe Play Protocols that have been approved by both school boards and public health units.”

Article content According to sources, girls basketball and volleyball will begin games on Sept. 21 while football starts on Sept. 23. Full schedules will be uploaded soon to the AABHN website (www.aabhn.ca). Jordan Kingshott, a Grade 12 student at NPC and Hawkins’ daughter, last played basketball in Grade 10. She was thrilled to be back on the court. “It’s been forever since we played and this is where I love to be,” said Kingshott. “I grew up on the court. I missed it so much. This brings me joy and happiness.” Kingshott said she hopes that league games can take place and is looking forward to the competition. “It’s exciting to be back and see how the teams have changed,” she said. “So many girls have transferred. It’s changed the entire league. I’m excited for the season. It’s going to be a battle this season.” Over at Brantford Collegiate Institute, junior football coach Pete Lovett felt the same as Hawkins. “This is a long time coming,” he said. “Personally, I’ve been waiting for this for a year and a half. This is a big part of my life so this feels really good.” Lovett said the look in his players’ eyes during their first meeting showed him they’re focused and ready for action. Normally about 40 hopefuls would try out for the junior football team but Lovett said that number could reach as high as 60 this season as kids are hungry to get back to a more normal routine. Looking back over the past 18 months and what kids have gone through with a loss of sport has made Lovett rethink his philosophy in forming his team.

Article content “Usually, I would call this a tryout but, if I can get a helmet on them and they aren’t a danger to themselves, they’re playing this year,” said Lovett. He noted that the coaches will ensure players are taught safe tackling techniques in and out of equipment. “The plan is to get our feet under us, make sure we’re in shape, understand the basics of football and then throw on the equipment.” Zander Rivers is a Grade 10 BCI student who missed out on playing football in Grade 9. “It feels great to be back on the field running drills,” said the lineman. “The guys are happy to be back on the field. And the guys who haven’t played are ready to play for the first time.” Rivers said he’s optimistic teams can play in games soon. “I’m so excited to get going.” With the COVID-19 pandemic, anything can happen including the sudden cancellation of high school sports. Both Lovett and Hawkins said they hope a full season can take place without another lockdown. “The reality is these guys do want to play a game,” Lovett said. “They want to play under the lights. That’s part of what high school football is. It’s an experience unlike any other sport.” Hawkins said another cancelled season would be “very disappointing” for players. “The kids would be deflated,” she said. “They have struggled so much the last year and a half mentally, physically and emotionally.’ EXTRA POINT . . . The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board requires proof of vaccination or regular rapid testing for students participating in high-contact sports. As of now, that is not required within the AABHN.

