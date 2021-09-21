The Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk must wait at one more week for the start of the high school football season.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Early Tuesday, it was announced that the first junior and varsity games of the season – slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week – have been delayed.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. High school football games delayed Back to video

Jordan Charter, the association’s football convenor, said the reason behind the delay is that the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards had not reached an agreement with the City of Brantford on certain COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re finalizing safety protocols for the games,” he said.

Late Tuesday, a new schedule was released with games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. The new schedule is expected to be posted soon on the association website – www.aabhn.ca.

Here are the opening games:

• Sept. 30 – BCI vs. NPC at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex, juniors at 6 p.m. and seniors at 8 p.m.; SJC vs. ACS at Kiwanis Field, juniors at 6 p.m. and seniors at 8 p.m.

• Oct. 2 – McKinnon Park (Caledonia) at PDHS, seniors at 1 p.m. (no junior game).