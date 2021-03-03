Henrique on the move?
Burford’s Adam Henrique may have a new NHL home by the end of the season.
In a surprise move late last month, the Anaheim Ducks placed Henrique on waivers.
Henrique, 31, had struggled offensively during the early part of the season with three goals and an assist in 16 games.
Last season, the six-foot, 185-pound forward scored 26 goals and added 17 assists in 71 games to lead Anaheim in scoring. His 71 games played also tied for the most in the NHL.
The Brantford Minor Hockey Association graduate is in the second year of a five-year contract that carries an annual average cap hit of $5.825-million through the 2023-24 season.
Because of the high value of his contract and his slump to start the season, Henrique cleared waivers and then returned to Anaheim’s lineup after missing three games. In his return, Henrique scored a goal, had four blocked shots, won 11 of 12 faceoffs and played 14:43 in his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
With the NHL’s trade deadline of April 12 approaching, there is the possibility that Henrique is moved to another team with the Ducks absorbing some of his salary to make the move happen.
Henrique was selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2008 NHL draft by the New Jersey Devils. In 11 NHL seasons with the Devils and Ducks, he has played in 683 games, scoring 190 goals while adding 193 assists.
Szoke set to race on June 4
Brantford’s Jordan Szoke will begin his Canadian Superbike Championship road racing championship series schedule on June 4 and 5.
Riders from the CSBK will start with a Pro Superbike only event on those two days at Calabogie Motorsports Park, near Ottawa.
Qualifying for the event, which is part of the Pro 6 GP Race Series, will take place on June 4 with the opening two Superbike National Feature events on June 5.
The opening event for the full series will take place the following weekend, June 10 and 11, at Grand Bend Motorplex.
Szoke is the defending CSBK champion and a 14-time winner of the national championship.
Visit www.csbk.ca for more information.
Hendershott ties for third
Dennis Hendershott seems to have his golf game in good shape.
Playing in the recent Crane Lakes Invitational, Hendershott finished tied for third. The Brantford native shot a pair of 63s to finish at six-under-par for the event.
For his effort, Hendershott earned $2,300.
The winner was Tommy Cocha, who shot a pair of 62s to take home the winner’s cheque of $10,000.
The Crane Lakes Invitational used to be part of the Florida Golf Tour but was removed by host Rod Perry, who has played on the PGA Tour. It now draws a strong field and boasts a bigger purse than events on the FGT.
Hendershott, 52, is attempting to qualify for events this season on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
In attempting to qualify for the Cologuard Classic late last month, Hendershott was at four-under in a Monday qualifier before bogeying his last three holes.
His one-under-par total in that qualifier meant he missed qualifying for the PGA Tour Champions event by one shot as five players with scores of two-under-par and better made it through.
The next event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule is the Chubb Classic from April 16-18 in Naples, Florida.
Hendershott has qualified for four PGA Tour Champions events in his career.