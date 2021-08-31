Hendershott relishes Canadian PGA title

Winning the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada this summer was a “big one” for golfer Dennis Hendershott.

“I definitely credit that as my biggest win to date, because it was a national championship,” the Paris resident said of his come-from-behind, one-shot victory over Danny King at the Golf Club du Vieux Village in Bromont, Que.

“But it’s just the beginning for me. I’m still getting better, mentally and physically.”

Hendershott hopes his final destination is the PGA Tour Champions, the PGA’s professional senior tour where some of the best golfers aged 50 and older compete.

The 52-year-old has spent the past couple of seasons chasing his dream of playing regularly on the Champions. Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Hendershott played in five Champions events, including the 2019 Senior Open Championship, where he finished tied for 70th.

Last winter, he mainly played on the Florida Professional Golf Tour, getting ready for the 2021 summer season.

“I had some success,” said Hendershott.

“I was posting some really good numbers and making some money down there.”

From the Florida tour he moved on to the PGA Tour Champions qualifiers. Since he’s not a member of the tour, Hendershott must play in pre-qualifying and qualifying events to gain entry to tournaments.

Earlier in the year, he played well in several pre-qualifiers and made it to Monday qualifiers for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and Principal Charity Classic. However, he couldn’t break through in either to gain a spot in the tournaments.

“It’s been some near misses,” he said. “My event qualifier scores haven’t been great. I’ve been shooting anywhere from 72 to 75.”