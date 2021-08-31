Hendershott relishes Canadian PGA title
Winning the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada this summer was a “big one” for golfer Dennis Hendershott.
“I definitely credit that as my biggest win to date, because it was a national championship,” the Paris resident said of his come-from-behind, one-shot victory over Danny King at the Golf Club du Vieux Village in Bromont, Que.
“But it’s just the beginning for me. I’m still getting better, mentally and physically.”
Hendershott hopes his final destination is the PGA Tour Champions, the PGA’s professional senior tour where some of the best golfers aged 50 and older compete.
The 52-year-old has spent the past couple of seasons chasing his dream of playing regularly on the Champions. Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Hendershott played in five Champions events, including the 2019 Senior Open Championship, where he finished tied for 70th.
Last winter, he mainly played on the Florida Professional Golf Tour, getting ready for the 2021 summer season.
“I had some success,” said Hendershott.
“I was posting some really good numbers and making some money down there.”
From the Florida tour he moved on to the PGA Tour Champions qualifiers. Since he’s not a member of the tour, Hendershott must play in pre-qualifying and qualifying events to gain entry to tournaments.
Earlier in the year, he played well in several pre-qualifiers and made it to Monday qualifiers for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and Principal Charity Classic. However, he couldn’t break through in either to gain a spot in the tournaments.
“It’s been some near misses,” he said. “My event qualifier scores haven’t been great. I’ve been shooting anywhere from 72 to 75.”
The PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada took place in early August.
“It’s always been on my radar as something I wanted to win and knew I was capable of winning,” said Hendershott, who finished tied for sixth two years ago in his debut at the event when Jim Rutledge was the winner.
There was a problem, though.
The PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary was slated to run the week after the PGA Seniors’ Championship. That meant qualifying for the Shaw would be at the same time as the PGA Seniors’ Championship.
Hendershott couldn’t do both. So, he decided to skip the PGA Seniors’ Championship. But, two days later, he got an email informing him that the Shaw qualifiers were cancelled.
He immediately picked up the phone to plead with Canadian PGA officials to allow him back into the field.
“They decided to put me back in the field, which was nice and I was thankful,” he said.
The day after he got back into the PGA Seniors’ Championship, Hendershott received one of the two unrestricted exemptions into the Shaw, meaning he would be playing both events. Knowing he would be playing in two events without having to qualify helped him.
“As the week went along, I started building confidence,” Hendershott said of playing in the PGA Seniors’ Championship.
Entering the final round of the tournament, Hendershott was four shots off the lead. But, after firing a final round 64, he edged King by a single shot to win the title.
The PGA Seniors’ Championship has been around since 1938 and features Moe Norman as its most successful champion with eight titles in nine years from 1979 to 1987.
“To win that trophy in only my second attempt was great,” said Hendershott.
“Now, I feel like I have a chance to be a multiple winner like Rutledge, Moe Norman and a handful of guys who are on that trophy.”
That victory gave him a lot more than the $9,000 winner’s cheque. He also gained confidence.
“I knew if I continued doing the things I was doing, I could probably have a really good week,” he said of playing at the Shaw, where he was able to enjoy a practice round with World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh as well as Omar Uresti, who Hendershott’s daughter, Hailey, caddied for that week.
Hendershott got off to a great start at the Shaw, shooting a two-under-par 68 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. He then shot rounds of two-over-par 72 and even-par 70 to finish in a tie for 47th, ahead of former PGA Tour notables Mark Brooks, the 1996 PGA Championship winner, and Todd Hamilton, winner of the 2004 British Open championship.
“Short of a little bit of a balky putter, I played really well,” he said.
“If my putter was was even remotely good, I could have easily shot five or 10 under and been in the top 10.”
Hendershott will hit the road Wednesday to play in qualifying events over the next several weeks. He’ll head home at some point, jump in his RV and return to Florida for the winter as he prepares to continue chasing his dream next year.
“I’m looking forward to qualifying for one of the next events,” he said. “I’d love to have 10 to 15 events in a row and see what I can do.
“I’ve had a lot of good results and it’s trending in the right direction. I see myself winning and I’m getting closer to that.”