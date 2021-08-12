Hendershott in field for Shaw Classic
Brantford’s Dennis Hendershott is tickled pink to be playing in the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic beginning Friday at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club.
“I’m pretty thrilled, yeah,” said Hendershott, who joins David Morland IV as the tournament committee’s only two unrestricted exemptions.
“This is one of the events — being the only tournament in Canada — that’s a highlight, of course. I’m really excited to play in front of Canadian fans.
“This would be a major to me, for sure, playing here in Canada.”
Hendershott arrives having just won the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada last week.
The 52-year-old hopes to carry that momentum into this event, which is part of his dream to become a full-timer on the PGA Tour Champions.
“I’ve spent my time pretty wisely the last year-and-a-half and preparing to not just ceremoniously be out here as a sponsor’s exemption or a Monday qualifier,” said Hendershott, who Monday qualified for four PGA Tour Champions events in 2019 but hasn’t played on the circuit since the tour championship at Pebble Beach 21 months ago.
“The only thing that’s going to change my life right now is a win or a top-10 finish here. This is a tough tour to get on. But this is where I want to be — this is where I want to play.”
He’s got the support of family not only here with him in Calgary but actually on the course.
Hendershott has his wife, Kara, on the bag for the tourney, and his 16-year-old daughter, Hailey, is skipping her shot at an Ontario women’s championship to caddie here for American Omar Uresti.
Hendershott is one of four Canadians in the field. Joining him and Morland IV are Stephen Ames and Mike Weir.
Weir is a name that stands out around these parts. Not just as Masters champ . . . but as a card-carrying Canadian golf legend.
“Well, sure, yeah — I want to win,” said Weir, when asked this week what his goal is for the three-day event. “I’m here to try to win, no doubt.
“I’d love to be in contention come Sunday,” continued Weir, who already has a victory on Canadian soil under his belt from the 1999 Air Canada Championship in Surrey, B.C. “That was a special memory at Northview (Golf & Country Club) in ’99 — my first win on the Tour.”
Folks around here would relish such a repeat.
But for that matter, any of the four Canucks in the 65-man field could win the Shaw Charity Classic and it would set off a heartfelt Canadian celebration.
Weir, known best for his 2003 Masters triumph, certainly elevates the hopeful home victory from any of the talents in the Maple Leaf foursome.
“Stephen’s been playing very well of late, and David Morland’s in,” said Weir, himself from Brights’ Grove, Ont. “Hendershott, maybe he can take advantage of an opportunity here this week. Wish there was more of us playing, but the other guys, hopefully, they play well and we have a good showing as the Canadian contingent.”
The fans — which will be limited this year due to COVID — would certainly roar with approval.
“Whenever we play the Canadian Open and then back in the day at the Air Canada Championship, the fans have always been just so wonderful to me and rallied behind me and supported me,” said the 51-year-old Weir, preparing to make his first appearance in the Shaw Charity Classic. “And the Presidents Cup in Montreal, they’re phenomenal memories. Having that kind of support and the crowd cheering for you like that is incredible, so something I’ll always carry with me the rest of my life.”
Ames goes out at 8:47 a.m. (11:47 a.m. Eastern) on Day 1, while Morland and Hendershott are in the same threesome, teeing off at 9:20 a.m. (12:20 p.m. Eastern).
In between, it’ll be Weir firing at 8:58 a.m. — with fellow legends Vijay Singh and Bernhard Langer — and undoubtedly lining up as the favourite among all at Canyon Meadows.
“It’s great to see Mike come out here and continue his play — and play very well,” added compatriot Hendershott.
“But . . . yeah . . . I’d love to see one of the four of us win this week.”
tsaelhof@postmedia.com