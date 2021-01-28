Article content

Dennis Hendershott says he is taking it one shot at a time.

“First and foremost, it’s get in the first event,” said the Brantford native, who is in Florida preparing to qualify for PGA Tour Champions events this season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hendershott chases Champions Tour dream Back to video

“I used to look way too far ahead…. I have to make sure I’m prepared to take advantage of my opportunities because I know they’re going to come.”

Hendershott, 52, is certain he’ll get chances because of the confidence he has in himself and his past performance.

In 2019, he qualified for four PGA Tour Champions events, including his debut at The Senior Open Championship.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a bit of a write-off but Hendershott was still happy with his game.

“I did play some good golf,” he said.

“I’ve identified some weak spots in my short game so I’ve tried to tighten my iron play up, which I’ve done well with.”

Players who don’t have any status on the Champions tour must qualify twice to get into an actual event – at a pre-qualifier the week before the tournament and then at Monday qualifying. If a player is successful in Monday qualifying and plays in a PGA Tour Champions event, then they gain associate status for the season which means they no longer have to play in the pre-qualifiers and only have to Monday qualify for future tournaments.